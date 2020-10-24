Championship 2020: Dubs off to a flyer as Burke grabs 1-16

Leinster SHC: Dublin 2-31 Laois 0-23

Donal Burke swooped for a stunning 1-16 as Dublin exacted revenge by demolishing Laois in the Leinster SHC at Croke Park, the first action of the 2020 Championship.

Na Fianna man Burke missed last year's Championship including Dublin's shock All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final defeat to Laois.

But 15 months on they finally got the chance to make up for that painful loss with a 14-point drubbing of Eddie Brennan's men.

And Burke was their key man with a thrilling display and 1-9 in the first half alone as they finished off Laois long before full-time.

Sub Eamon Dillon blasted 1-1 after coming on while free-scoring Dublin had 10 different scorers in total on a night when they hit 33 scores.

The big win propels them through to a glamour Leinster semi-final clash with Kilkenny at Croke Park next Saturday.

Burke looked sharp and clued in from the off and it was his point in the fourth minute that put the 2013 provincial champions into a lead they would hold onto and embellish.

They were 0-12 to 0-8 ahead when Burke picked up possession and ran straight through the Laois defence before blasting across the 'keeper for a terrific goal.

By half time, Dublin led 1-16 to 0-12 and they stretched the lead to 11 points with four in a row from Burke and captain Danny Sutcliffe after the restart.

Laois refused to throw in the towel and outscored Dublin by 0-8 to 0-3 between the 42nd and 53rd minutes.

That got the gap down to six points but they couldn't get any closer as Dublin finished stronger and benefited from their ability to roll on experienced subs like Dillon and Mark Schutte who contributed 1-2 between them.

Liam Rushe came on in attack too though 38-year-old Conal Keaney didn't make the matchday panel due to a couple of minor knocks, according to boss Mattie Kenny.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (1-16, 10 frees, 2 65s), Eamon Dillon (1-1), Chris Crummey (0-3), Cian Boland, Danny Sutcliffe, Riain McBride, Conor Burke (0-2 each), Sean Moran, Davy Keogh, Mark Schutte (0-1 each).

Scorers for Laois: Ross King (0-10, 9f, 1 65), Stephen Maher, Aaron Dunphy, Paddy Purcell, Enda Rowland (frees) (0-2 each), Ryan Mullaney, James Ryan, Jack Kelly, Padraig Delaney, Fiachra Fennell (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: A Nolan; P Smyth, E O'Donnell, J Madden; C Burke, D Gray, C O'Callaghan; S Moran, R McBride; C Boland, D Burke, D Sutcliffe; C Crummey, R Hayes, D Keogh.

Subs: E Dillon for Hayes (50), L Rushe for Crummey (56), J Malone for Gray (61), M Schutte for Boland (68), S Barrett for Moran (72).

LAOIS: E Rowland; D Hartnett, R Broderick, L Cleere; S Downey, P Delaney, R Mullaney; Fiachra C Fennell, P Purcell; J Keyes, A Dunphy, W Dunphy; J Ryan, R King, S Maher.

Subs: J Kelly for Cleere (33), C McEvoy for Broderick (35+3), M Kavanagh for Keyes (h/t), C Phelan for Mullaney (51), E Gaughan for Maher (68).

Referee: Paud O'Dwyer (Carlow).