Lee's Limerick on the rise

Allianz League Division 4: Sligo 1-14 Limerick 1-16

LIMERICK relied on their excellent first-half to get the job done against Sligo as an eventual nervy two-point win confirmed their promotion to Division 3 at a breezy Markievicz Park.

The turning point for Limerick, who were eight points up at half-time, 1-9 to 0-4, was top scorer Hugh Bourke’s polished goal finish after 23 minutes from Cillian Fahy’s superb assist.

The winners should have scored three other goals during the first-half through efforts from Iain Corbett, Hugh Bourke and Sean McSweeney.

Sligo, denied a fourth-minute goal when Paul Kilcoyne's shot was saved, got the deficit down to three points, 1-13 to 1-10, after an impressive second-half spell that included Pat Hughes' excellent goal.

Limerick goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan pointed twice in stoppage time as the visitors held on for their fifth win from seven games.

Scorers for Sligo: P Hughes (1-2); S Carrabine (0-4, 1f, 1 '45); R Óg Murphy (0-4, 3f), P O'Connor (0-2, 1f), B Gorman (0-2).

Scorers for Limerick: H Bourke (1-3, 2f), D O'Sullivan (0-2, 1f, 1 '45'), I Corbett (0-2), D Treacy (0-2), S McSweeney (0-2), K Ryan (0-2), Peter Nash, C Sheehan, C Fahy (0-1 each).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; R Feehily, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne; M Gordon, L Gaughan, S Carrabine; R Óg Murphy, P Hughes, B McGowan.

Subs: B Gorman for L Gaughan (27), JF Carr for D Cummins (28), B Cox for S Murphy (47); G O’Kelly-Lynch for P Kilcoyne (47), D Quinn for P O’Connor (66).

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Griffin; P Nash, H Bourke, S McSweeney; A Enright, C Fahy, K Ryan.

Subs: M Donovan for B Fanning (34), T Childs for A Enright (half-time), D O’Doherty for P Nash (50), D Lyons for T Griffin (57), C Sheehan for S McSweeney (66).

Referee: Liam Devenney (Mayo)