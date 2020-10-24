Lee's Limerick on the rise

LIMERICK relied on their excellent first-half to get the job done against Sligo as an eventual nervy two-point win confirmed their promotion to Division 3 at a breezy Markievicz Park.
The turning point for Limerick, who were eight points up at half-time, 1-9 to 0-4, was top scorer Hugh Bourke’s polished goal finish after 23 minutes from Cillian Fahy’s superb assist.
The winners should have scored three other goals during the first-half through efforts from Iain Corbett, Hugh Bourke and Sean McSweeney.
Sligo, denied a fourth-minute goal when Paul Kilcoyne's shot was saved, got the deficit down to three points, 1-13 to 1-10, after an impressive second-half spell that included Pat Hughes' excellent goal.
Limerick goalkeeper Donal O'Sullivan pointed twice in stoppage time as the visitors held on for their fifth win from seven games.
: P Hughes (1-2); S Carrabine (0-4, 1f, 1 '45); R Óg Murphy (0-4, 3f), P O'Connor (0-2, 1f), B Gorman (0-2).
H Bourke (1-3, 2f), D O'Sullivan (0-2, 1f, 1 '45'), I Corbett (0-2), D Treacy (0-2), S McSweeney (0-2), K Ryan (0-2), Peter Nash, C Sheehan, C Fahy (0-1 each).
: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; R Feehily, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne; M Gordon, L Gaughan, S Carrabine; R Óg Murphy, P Hughes, B McGowan.
: B Gorman for L Gaughan (27), JF Carr for D Cummins (28), B Cox for S Murphy (47); G O’Kelly-Lynch for P Kilcoyne (47), D Quinn for P O’Connor (66).
: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Griffin; P Nash, H Bourke, S McSweeney; A Enright, C Fahy, K Ryan.
: M Donovan for B Fanning (34), T Childs for A Enright (half-time), D O’Doherty for P Nash (50), D Lyons for T Griffin (57), C Sheehan for S McSweeney (66).
: Liam Devenney (Mayo)