GAA team news: Barry Nash and Dan Morrissey named in Limerick full-back line to face Clare

Peter Keane has announced an unchanged Kerry team for Saturday’s Allianz Division 1 clash with Donegal
Limerick's Barry Nash. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 22:27
John Fogarty

John Kiely has named Barry Nash in the Limerick full-back line to face Clare in Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final against Clare. 

As expected, Dan Morrissey is named at full-back with Paddy O’Loughlin announced in the half-back line. 

David Dempsey, Richie English, and Aaron Costello are not included in the 26-man match-day panel. 

English and Mike Casey are the only absentees from the team that lost last year’s All-Ireland semi-final to Kilkenny.

Peter Keane has announced the same Kerry team that began their win over Monaghan for Saturday’s Allianz Division 1 clash with Donegal. 

Mayo’s named team for the relegation clash with Tyrone in Castlebar on Sunday shows two changes from the side that started the victory against Galway, Kevin McLoughlin and Bryan Walsh coming in for David McBrien and Fionn McDonagh.

LIMERICK (SH v Clare): N Quaid; S Finn, D Morrissey, B Nash; D Byrnes, D Hannon (c), P O’Loughlin; C Lynch, W O’Donoghue; G Hegarty, K Hayes, T Morrissey; G Mulcahy, A Gillane, P Casey. Subs: B Hennessy, C Boylan, J Boylan, A Breen, R Connolly, S Flanagan, R Hanley, D O’Donovan, B O’Grady, D Reidy, P Ryan.

LAOIS (SH v Dublin): E Rowland; L Cleere, S Downey, D Hartnett; R Broderick, P Delaney, R Mullaney; F C Fennell; P Purcell; A Dunphy, W Dunphy, J Ryan; J Keyes, R King, S Maher.

KERRY (AFL v Donegal): S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O'Connor; M Burns, S O'Shea, R Buckley; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Moynihan.

MAYO (AFL v Tyrone): D Clarke; O Mullin, S Coen, L Keegan; P Durcan, K McLoughlin, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, C Loftus; D O’Connor, M Moran, B Walsh; T Conroy, A O’Shea, C O’Connor.

KILDARE (AFL v Westmeath): M Donnellan; S Ryan, M O’Grady, E Doyle; D Hyland, C Kavanagh, K Flynn; K Feely, A Masterson; P Cribbin, P Brophy, L Power; B McCormack, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

WESTMEATH (AFL v Kildare): J Daly; J Smith, R Wallace, B Sayeh; J Gonoud, K Maguire, J Dolan; R Connellan, S Duncan; L Loughlin, R O’Toole, P Holloway; L Dorcan, J Heslin, K Martin.

TIPPERARY (AFL v Leitrim): E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; Conal Kennedy, L Casey; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, B Fox; K O’Halloran, C Sweeney, R Quigley.

LIMERICK (AFL v Sligo): D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, P Maher; T McCarthy, I Corbett, G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs; P de Brún, H Bourke, S O’Carroll; A Enright, C Fahy, P Scanlon.

