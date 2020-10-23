Dublin play down revenge mission as they open Championship with Croker date with Laois

When Laois stunned Dublin in last year’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals, it was their only league or Championship win over the Dubs in the entire decade.

Their previous win over Dublin in the Championship was way back in 2005 and, since last year, the sides have met twice — in the League and Walsh Cup — and Dublin have won by 14- and seven-point margins.

All the stats then point to last year being a flash in the pan, an aberration that more likely than not will be corrected by Dublin several times over in the coming seasons.

The thing is, predictions aren’t worth a whole pile just now, with the only certainty being that this evening’s winners will qualify to play Kilkenny in the Leinster semi-finals next Saturday.

Speaking to the Leinster Express this week, Laois manager Eddie Brennan described this as a match where they “can just go and let fly”, claiming that “if there is pressure to be on a team, I think it is Dublin”.

“I would be fairly sure what we are going to get off Dublin,” Brennan told the Express.

“I am sure that we are going to get the mother and father of a challenge and if there is anything in these Dublin lads, we are going to see it.

From my experience, when you get hurt or beaten in a championship, you get chances to exorcise that ghost and they will be chomping at the bit and we have to be ready to meet that.

Brennan said it’s ‘highly unlikely’ that Mark Kavanagh, top scorer with 0-9 in last year’s game in Portlaoise, will be available due to a shoulder injury sustained on club duty.

As for Dublin, they’ve been making a point of playing down the revenge aspect.

Last year’s captain Chris Crummey said it’s not an issue and noted how this year’s Championship has "a slightly different feel" anyway, given how the Covid-19 crisis has dominated everything.

Current captain Danny Sutcliffe made more or less the same point when asked about revenge.

“Not at all, you can’t be looking in the rearview mirror like that,” said Sutcliffe. “Like any loss, you just had to learn from it.”

The intrigue with Dublin, who used 30 players en route to fourth place in Division 1B of the League, surrounds where Mattie Kenny will play established defenders Crummey, Sean Moran, and Eoghan O’Donnell, all of whom thrived in attack during the club championship.