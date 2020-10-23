Covid-19 screening planned for all inter-county panels

Threat of GPA withdrawing support for season lowered as a result of safety demands being met
The body have also backed the GPA’s call for stricter match day travel and compliance guidelines

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 16:21
John Fogarty

The GAA’s Covid advisory group have endorsed the Gaelic Players Association’s (GPA) demand for baseline testing.

The screening, which is likely to see players’ saliva examined to provide quick results, is expected to be rolled out at the earliest convenience to all inter-county panels after this weekend. Players who test positive will then be referred for a PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) test.

The body have also backed the GPA’s call for stricter match day travel and compliance guidelines. The GAA are expected to provide details on this later today and it is speculated the use of two team buses could be ruled out.

The GPA’s National Executive Committee had stressed their support for the inter-county season may have to be reconsidered if their demands for better protection of players were not agreed by the GAA.

In an email to players, GPA chief executive Paul Flynn said there had been positive discussions between the GAA and GPA in the last 24 hours.

"The GAA have made assurances that there will be a continued focus on strict compliance with all safety protocols around training and matches which will be monitored closely to ensure consistency among all counties," he wrote. "In the event that breaches occur, the GPA have set up a 24/7 reporting line which you can use to report noncompliance."

