Mark O'Connor getting support from home ahead of the AFL final: 'People in Dingle rally around their own'

As one favourite son of Dingle has disappeared, at least another who has left these shores will be visible Saturday morning.

News of Fungie’s disappearance didn’t take long to reach Mark O’Connor. Attempting, alongside team-mate Zac Tuohy, to become the first Irishmen to win an AFL Premiership since Tadhg Kennelly in 2005, O’Connors' phone lights up with the sad reports from home.

“It’s hard to escape from at the moment,” he says. “Terrible stuff.” At least O’Connor’s exploits Down Under have given the town something to look forward to. There is also, of course, the possibility of Kerry claiming a Division 1 title in Tralee tomorrow afternoon but before that, the man who might otherwise be lining out in midfield against Donegal will be manning Geelong’s defence in The Gabba in Brisbane.

“There’s a lot of messages from home, even from people I didn’t think knew the AFL existed, which is great,” he says.

“The people in Dingle have always been ultra-supportive and between the messages to me and my family they have been amazing. People in Dingle rally around their own and it’s been the same again this week.”

The last time we checked in with O’Connor in early July, the Geelong Cats were about to leave Victoria for Sydney, where Covid-19 wasn’t as prevalent. An AFL quarantine hub was established there so that games could be played safely. Others were set up in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and the Gold Coast.

It’s been 16 weeks since Geelong and their final opponents Richmond have been home. As a single guy, O’Connor hasn’t found it difficult as others to be away from his base, but it has remained a challenge.

“There’s been 40 guys in the same boat so that has helped a bit. There are always guys searching for things to do. The weather has been pretty good so we have been able to get to the beach and hop in the water.

“There have been certain protocols such as not being allowed to lie down on the beach but at least we can go there and recover for a bit. Cards, fella are playing cards a lot.

We’ve been trying to get inventive in occupying our time between training and games.

“Taking into account this year and the amount of time spent in the hub, a lot of players had been away from their families for several months and in instances their kids, so it’s been a fairly long year. To make it to the last step was extra pleasing.”

The outpouring of emotion from some of the Cats’ players last weekend after beating the Brisbane Lions illustrated that. At the same time, stars of the game such as Patrick Dangerfield hadn’t previously qualified for a grand final.

There were light moments too, though, Tuohy mocking a journalist for intimating the Laois man’s family in Ireland might have struggled to see the game live.

“He’s very quick-witted, Zach,” laughs O’Connor. “It looked like he was more disappointed with the (journalist’s) pronunciation of Portlaoise than anything else.”

Tuohy, 30, played his 200th AFL game last month and Saturday’s win over Brisbane was 23-year-old O’Connor’s 50th. To get to that point so quickly in his career is an accomplishment in itself.

“I’m pretty happy with it but hopefully my 51st will more of a momentous occasion. The off-season is for reflection and looking back on the year and my career up to date. That’s a couple of weeks away.”

A member of the team’s leadership group already, the respect in the group for O’Connor is unquestionable.

When Richmond knocked Geelong out at the preliminary final (semi-final) stage last year, captain Joel Selwood hailed O’Connor for fighting against the tide: “When times were at their toughest last year and we didn’t quite get there, that third quarter against Richmond, he (O’Connor) was holding up the dam wall, to be honest.”

O’Connor, who also reports his fellow Kerryman and Cats’ club-mate Stefan Okunbor is working well on his way back from injury, appreciated those words.

“It’s awesome but I always say your team-mates aren’t going to say anything bad about you in the media. It’s great to hear and we’ve pretty strong relationships in the club, which has been a highlight for me since I came out here, the relationships I’ve built.

"But it is comforting to hear from them, they’re legends of the game at this stage.”

Five defeats in 17 games followed by a qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide before they recovered with wins over Collingwood and Brisbane, O’Connor agrees Geelong’s season has been “topsy-turvy” but their character has brought them to the cusp of a premiership.

We’re a fairly resilient bunch. We have some good leaders in the club who have been through those lulls before and just that ability to keep our composure and belief in the system and the way we played throughout those periods was key to it.