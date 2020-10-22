Padraic Maher: 'Personal responsibility' will be key for GAA players

Tipperary star Padraic Maher believes that county players will have to show 'a lot of personal responsibility' in the coming weeks and months to make sure everyone stays available for the Championship. The Munster hurling championship throws in on Sunday with the meeting of Limerick and Clare and the winners of that will face Maher's Tipp seven days later.

Experienced Maher, a Garda Siochana member working in Limerick, said the All-Ireland holders will have to be careful to avoid the 'wrong company' in the coming weeks or they could 'let down the whole camp'.

Speaking at the launch of sportswear company Ganzee and their new partnership with the GAA, Maher said boss Liam Sheedy has stressed that need for the players to live cautiously.

"Obviously that's part of being the manager, he'd have to stress that point," said three-time MacCarthy Cup winning defender Maher. "And look, there is a lot of personal responsibility there and you have to take responsibility because it's fine going in and doing everything right around the training on a Tuesday evening or in a gym session or whatever it is.

"But if you're going away from that then and you're not doing the right things, you could let down the whole camp. As was stressed to us by our doctor here, if we don't look after ourselves or if we put ourselves in the wrong company, your Championship could be over.

"Even if you don't have the Covid-19 virus, if you're a close contact you could miss a game, you could miss two games. So you don't want that to happen after all the effort and training that you've put in over the last number of weeks. There's a lot of responsibility and you just have to kind of isolate yourself from a lot of people and let them see you on the television on a Sunday and that will have to do! If you want to play with Tipperary and if you want to give yourself an opportunity to play, you have to take a lot of personal responsibility."

Maher's comments chime with the admission of Dublin footballer James McCarthy last week that players have to be 'really careful' to avoid introducing Covid-19 issues to the group and that they'll have to live 'like a bit of a hermit for the next few weeks'.

