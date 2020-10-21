'I feel like we are walking on ice': Laois beat Carlow in suspended U20 championship

A goal 12 minutes from time from Mark Hennessy proved the crucial score for Laois
Laois U20 hurling manager Enda Lyons

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 21:19
Brian Lowry

Leinster U20HC round 1: Laois 1-15 Carlow 0-15

Laois came through their Leinster U20 round 1 hurling clash with Carlow by three points but the talk of the town was the postponement of the championship due to new Covid restrictions.

Laois manager Enda Lyons expressed his nervousness about the whole situation after the game.

“It is a privilege to put on a Laois jersey and we are delighted but we are also aware that we might not see hurling again for a while and if that’s the case, so be it.

“To tell you the truth, I feel like we are walking on ice and it is a very nervy situation. I am not really happy with it myself but I am delighted to be hurling.

“You are preparing a team, you want to hurl but I just don’t know.” 

A goal 12 minutes from time from Mark Hennessy proved the crucial score for Laois as they went from two points down to come good in the closing stages. 

They move on to play Galway in the next round, whenever that may be.

Scorers for Laois: D Delaney 0-5 (frees), M Hennessy 1-2, C Conroy, C Byrne, A Kirwan (1 free, 1 65) 0-2 each, T Keyes, T Cuddy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carlow: C Kavanagh 0-8 (4 frees), J Doyle 0-3, O Ryan, C Treacy, J McCullagh, S Treacy 0-1 each.

Laois: C Dunne; D Brennan, C Cosgrove, A Gaughan; F Mahoney, E Parlon, P Dunne; T Fitzpatrick, J Phelan; F Whelan, D Delaney, L Delaney; T Keyes, C Byrne, M Hennessy. 

Subs: T Cuddy for T Fitzpatrick (HT), C Conroy for L Delaney (HT), J Duggan for F Whelan (36), A Kirwan for D Delaney (46), C Rigney for T Keyes (55). 

Carlow: C Abbey; E Kavanagh, J Ryan, E Dowling; P O’Se, C Doyle, N Bolger; E Hosey, J McCullagh; J Doyle, F Fitzpatrick, S Treacy; C Kehoe, C Kavanagh, F O’Toole. 

Subs: D Nolan for E Dowling (34), O Ryan for F O’Toole (40), J Wall for S Treacy (42), C Treacy for F Fitzpatrick (54). 

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)

