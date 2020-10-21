Chris Crummey: 'Dublin can beat any team - we’ve proved that'

Back in March, Chris Crummey was in a race against time to be fit for the opening round of the Leinster Championship after breaking his collarbone in an Allianz League clash against Wexford.

While the pandemic put pause on all GAA activities, the Lucan Sarsfields man was able to recover, with the help of physio sessions conducted via Zoom, and even get a club championship under his belt ahead of appearing in the truncated championship where Dublin get their campaign underway against Laois on Saturday.

The pandemic has meant a return to the traditional knock-out provincial championship, a move that Crummey says leaves the competition open for any of the teams to reign supreme.

“I probably would have been very, very tight for the Kilkenny and Wexford games as they were in the space of a week,” Crummey admitted in a video call with members of the media as Dublin GAA and AIG launched the county’s new jerseys with were debuted by the capital’s footballers last weekend.

“It’s hard to know whether I would have played or not but I would have been close. It was a blessing though in that I’m fit, healthy, and get an opportunity to play Leinster Championship this year, as I’d have been touch-and-go back in May.”

The return to the old championship structure may come as a relief to a Dublin side with an indifferent record in the round-robin with three wins and four losses since 2018. Two of those wins came against Offaly and Carlow, however, it is the third win against Galway that will give Mattie Kenny’s side the confidence that they can beat anybody on their day.

“That Galway game last year was effectively knockout,” Crummey points out, recalling the winner-takes-all clash at Parnell Park, where he scored one of Dublin’s three goals en route to a famous win.

“We know that when we perform to the standards we set for ourselves that we can beat any team and we’ve proved that but we also know that if we don’t perform, any team can beat anyone. It’s so tight between all the teams in the Liam MacCarthy and Leinster Championship that knockout or not, we have to perform to the highest standards or we’re probably going to get beaten.

There’s a real opportunity for every team in that it’s gone back to knockout and it’s all on the line every day you go out. That makes it very exciting and exposes different teams having different preparations and club championships. I’m sure there will be lots of shocks and there is opportunity for every team going out to play.”

After the high of upsetting the odds to beat the 2017 All-Ireland champions, Dublin’s Jekyll and Hyde streak was there for all to see when they suffered defeat to Laois in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final. That loss in Portlaoise 15 months ago surely means there will be no complacency in the Dubs camp but Crummey insists revenge isn’t on their minds.

“We’ve already played Laois twice this year,” he points out referencing the wins in the Walsh Cup and National League.

“It’s just really about winning the first match, that championship quarter-final. That’s our sole focus on Saturday. It doesn’t make a difference who we play – we’ve got to find a high level of performance and make sure that’s good enough to get over the line.”

Last week, the Leinster Council announced that every game in the provincial hurling championship will be played in Croke Park. After playing club championship games behind closed doors, Crummey insists that once the ball is thrown in, the lack of crowd makes no difference to players.

“The fact that we’re playing there means that we know the pitch and surface will be of top quality and that’s great coming into winter championship,” he adds.

“On an awful day you know the pitch is going to be of a very good standard.

“In Croke Park, the surface is going to be so good with a fairly fast pace. It comes down like every game to the team that works hardest and is most effective with the skills is going to win. It’s like every hurling match. Whoever wins that battle comes out on top.”