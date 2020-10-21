Tony Kelly: Wait for Munster title hangs over Clare

When Podge Collins left the Clare hurling panel, the current group’s links to the 2013 All-Ireland winning team shrank even further.

Just four of the starting XV from that win over Cork under lights seven years ago are available to play against Limerick in Sunday’s Munster quarter-final.

Five of the seven defenders have retired — David McInerney and Pat O’Connor the exceptions — and only Tony Kelly and Shane O’Donnell are available from the 2013 attack.

Colm Galvin and powerful forward John Conlon would have featured — Conlon made four league starts last spring — but injury has ruled them out.

All of which begs the question, what is the value of 2013 to the current team? Is it an inspiration or an irrelevance?

“You kind of stopped feeding off it in 2014, when Wexford put us out in the qualifiers,” admitted 2013 Hurler of the Year Kelly. “That’s kind of when you come back down off such a high like that.

The team and the panel now is completely different to then. I think there are only a handful of us left. I think there are only six or seven of us left from the entire panel that togged out that day.

“One thing you maybe hold from it, those that were involved, is experience. The experience of playing on the big day, the experience of winning, of what it actually takes to get over the line and win.

“But other than that the game even has moved on. The style of hurling that was being played back then is a lot different to some of the styles now.”

In the six seasons since, Clare have reached All-Ireland quarter-finals and a semi-final replay. Whatever happens this year, their bid to ‘back up’ that 2013 is officially done.

“I suppose that team didn’t back it up in terms of winning another All-Ireland,” admitted Kelly.

“I’d love to win another two or three All-Irelands but that’s just not the way it works. If it’s one I end up with, or one we end up with as a group of players, it’s one we end up with.”

The Ballyea inspiration is more interested just now in adding a Munster medal to his collection.

They’ll have to beat Limerick on Sunday, then Tipperary and finally Cork or Waterford to realise that ambition.

“A lot of us have league and All-Ireland medals but we have no Munster senior championship medal. That’s a massive one for a lot of us that are left from 2013, that we want to get, and it’s a massive one that new lads coming into the panel want to get as well.”

Truth be told, that’s a line Clare players have been trotting out pre-Championship for well over 20 years, since they last blitzed Munster in 1998.

But this isn’t any regular Championship and it would be the understatement of the year to say that stranger things than Clare ending a 22-year wait for provincial honours have happened in 2020.

As recently as Monday evening, no-one was even sure if the Championship would go ahead, given the national health emergency.

According to the Gaelic Players Association (GPA), a cohort of players would prefer if it didn’t, though Kelly isn’t among them.

To be honest, I personally have no issue with not being tested or playing against a team that hasn’t been tested.

“I know the GAA has rolled out the 48-hour rapid testing, if someone develops a symptom or if a team gets a case, that the whole team can then get the rapid testing and see what are the consequences or where do they go from there. Myself, I’ve no issue playing on Sunday against Limerick.”

A schoolteacher at St Flannan’s in Ennis, Kelly’s daily routine, from morning until night, is dictated by protocols related to containing the spread of coronavirus.

Each of the players will drive themselves to Thurles on Sunday, for example, though all the hassle will be worth it if they beat the All-Ireland favourites, securing the league title in the process.

“We’re probably being written off I suppose, all over the country,” said Kelly.

“Limerick and Tipperary are probably the standard bearers in terms of Munster hurling, even countrywide for the All-Ireland as well.”