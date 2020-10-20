Longford in talks with Croke Park about conceding 'dead rubber' clash with Cork 

A decision on whether the game will be played as scheduled on Sunday (2pm) at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is expected this afternoon.
Pearse Park is due to host the Division 3 clash. Picture: Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 11:42
Joel Slattery

Longford GAA are in talks with Croke Park about whether or not their National League Division 3 clash with Cork will go ahead this weekend.

It is understood they have contacted Cork officials on the matter

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Longford manager Pádraic Davis said the game "shouldn't be played" as it was a "dead rubber" after Cork sealed the league title with a win over Louth last weekend.

Longford’s promotion chances have all but evaporated that same day following their defeat to Derry and Leitrim giving a walkover in their game.

“Our own game against Cork on Sunday is a dead rubber. It makes no sense dragging Cork up the road to play Longford," he said.

“All the naysayers and there is more and more out of them out there who want this season pulled, if these dead rubbers are played it eats into the thing and gives them fuel."

