Longford in talks with Croke Park about conceding 'dead rubber' clash with Cork 

Longford GAA are in talks with Croke Park about whether or not their National League Division 3 clash with Cork will go ahead this weekend.

It is understood they have contacted Cork officials on the matter

A decision on whether the game will be played as scheduled on Sunday (2pm) at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park is expected this afternoon.

Understand that Longford have handed Cork a walkover in this Sunday’s Division 3 final round game. Longford manager Padraic Davis told the Irish Examiner yesterday that there was no point dragging Cork up to Longford for a dead rubber. #GAA — John Fogarty (@JohnFogartyIrl) October 20, 2020

Speaking to the Irish Examiner Longford manager Pádraic Davis said the game "shouldn't be played" as it was a "dead rubber" after Cork sealed the league title with a win over Louth last weekend.

Longford’s promotion chances have all but evaporated that same day following their defeat to Derry and Leitrim giving a walkover in their game.

“Our own game against Cork on Sunday is a dead rubber. It makes no sense dragging Cork up the road to play Longford," he said.

“All the naysayers and there is more and more out of them out there who want this season pulled, if these dead rubbers are played it eats into the thing and gives them fuel."