Inter-county GAA games can go ahead despite level 5 restrictions

The GAA inter-county season, elite/professional sports, and horse racing have been permitted to continue during national level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

As had been exempted by Chief Medical Advisor Tony Holohan in correspondence to Minister for Health Simon Donnelly earlier this month, fixtures such as the All-Ireland senior football and hurling championships, the Six Nations fixture against Italy, and the Uefa Nations League game against Bulgaria are allowed go ahead.

Late last week, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar poured cold water over the idea of the GAA season continuing at level 5 but the Government decision has overruled his remarks. What’s more, U17 and U20 championship games appear to have been given the green light and school-aged children can continue non-contact training.

The GAA themselves had also been primed to suspend activities upon the country going into level 5 prior to Holohan’s letter, while the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) had expressed reservations about players taking part in games at level 5. They are now expected to convene their national executive committee, who have been mandated by players to make decisions about participation, but there are now strong indications they will back the games taking place pending extra Covid-19 safety protocols.

In a statement to the Irish Examiner, the GAA explained rapid testing can be accessed by all inter-county panels. “The GAA has rolled out a rapid testing programme which is available to all inter-county panels if they deem it necessary to avail of it,” said GAA director of communications Alan Milton.

“The company involved — AMS — have also been involved with many professional sports in this context.

One of the reasons for putting rapid testing in place was to ensure we were not putting unnecessary strain on public health resources of this nature.”

The decision by the Government comes in the wake of strong criticism of the GAA following Covid-19 outbreaks linked to post-game celebrations.

There is a general acceptance in the GAA that some county final socialising was excessive and Wexford GAA’s management committee have condemned some of their own clubs for their post-match behaviour.

“It is extremely disappointing that cases have been linked to a small number of clubs’ social activities following the recent county finals,” read the information bulletin from the county’s Coiste Bainistí meeting last week.

The clubs in question have let the Association completely down and created a mistrust with the public in general. The public houses that supported the social activities have many questions to answer with their compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

“Clubs, their members, players, and supporters have a responsibility to ensure that any post-match gatherings are arranged safely and in strict accordance with public health rules.”

Meanwhile, Longford manager Pádraic Davis sees no reason why their final round Division 3 game against Cork should go ahead in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday.

Cork have already been crowned Division 3 champions, while Longford’s promotion chances have all but evaporated following their defeat to Derry.

“Any game that affects promotion or relegation, I think it’s bad form when it’s pulled,” explained Davis. “But across all four divisions, anywhere that there is a dead-rubber game we shouldn’t be playing them, it’s as simple as that.

“Our own game against Cork on Sunday is a dead-rubber. It makes no sense dragging Cork up the road to play Longford. We will be anything but full strength with a knockout championship match a week later. Will Cork play full strength when they don’t have to? To me, it’s a thing of nothing. After Derry at the weekend, we were saying Louth now and the first round of Leinster is where it’s at.”