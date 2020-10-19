Listen now to the first GAA Championship Podcast - in association with Renault Ireland

Renault Ireland will again partner Examiner Sport’s Championship podcast every Monday and Thursday
Listen now to the first GAA Championship Podcast - in association with Renault Ireland

The Irish Examiner are delighted to announce Renault Ireland as the  sponsors of the Irish Examiner GAA Championship podcast. At the launch at Keary’s Renault, Kinsale Road, Cork were, from left, Cork hurling selector, Ger Cunningham, Dan Cronin, Sales Manager, Keary’s Renault, Cork and Tony Leen, Sports Editor, Irish Examiner. Picture Dan Linehan

Mon, 19 Oct, 2020 - 15:25

Examiner’s Sport’s wildly successful GAA Championship podcast has been the catalyst for tonnes of talking points, and we will deliver even more informative, engaging and thought-provoking football and hurling debate over the coming months – not once, but TWICE a week.

We are delighted to confirm that Renault Ireland will again partner Examiner Sport’s Championship podcast every Monday and Thursday between now and Christmas week, when Sam Maguire will be presented to the new All-Ireland football champions… 

Or will it? Will Championship 2020 run into 2021? For sure, the Championship will be that bit different this autumn – and so will our Championship podcast.

The Football Show will be hosted by academic, Irish Examiner columnist and ex-Offaly manager Paul Rouse, who will ensure a cerebral football conversation that sets the agenda on and off the field. He will be joined for sharp football debate by Armagh legend Oisin McConville and Cork’s Ciaran Sheehan, who has just stepped out of the inter-county bubble due to a knee injury.

You can listen to the first show in the new series now.

 

And the sliotar will be thrown again on Thursday on The Hurling Show by the irrepressible Anthony Daly, who’ll again be joined by his trusty sidekicks TJ Ryan and Mark Landers along with regular guests Ken Hogan, Ger Cunningham, Derek McGrath and Brian Hogan.

Irish Examiner Sports Editor Tony Leen believes that the two shows will offer a diverse approach to the respective football and hurling championships.

He also expressed his delight and gratitude that Renault, a renowned and trusted supporter of the GAA, will partner with Examiner Sport on the podcast. 

“Dalo’s a force of nature, and Paul Rouse will stimulate really interesting football conversations all the way up to Christmas,” he said. “Oisin McConville is an easy listen too when it comes to Gaelic football and Ciaran Sheehan is going to be a really insightful addition to our podcast crew.”

Subscribe now to get access to the two podcasts each week 

🎧 Apple Podcasts 🎧 Spotify 🎧 Soundcloud

More in this section

Michael Quinlivan finding it hard to block out 'outside noise' of Championship uncertainty Michael Quinlivan finding it hard to block out 'outside noise' of Championship uncertainty
Longford v Dublin - O'Byrne Cup Semi-Final No point in dragging Cork to Longford for dead rubber, says Pádraic Davis
Alan DIneen tackles Oisin Gormley 17/10/2020 GAA wait to hear if under-age All-Irelands can be played

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices