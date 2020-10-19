Listen now to the first GAA Championship Podcast - in association with Renault Ireland

Examiner’s Sport’s wildly successful GAA Championship podcast has been the catalyst for tonnes of talking points, and we will deliver even more informative, engaging and thought-provoking football and hurling debate over the coming months – not once, but TWICE a week.

We are delighted to confirm that Renault Ireland will again partner Examiner Sport’s Championship podcast every Monday and Thursday between now and Christmas week, when Sam Maguire will be presented to the new All-Ireland football champions…

Or will it? Will Championship 2020 run into 2021? For sure, the Championship will be that bit different this autumn – and so will our Championship podcast.

The Football Show will be hosted by academic, Irish Examiner columnist and ex-Offaly manager Paul Rouse, who will ensure a cerebral football conversation that sets the agenda on and off the field. He will be joined for sharp football debate by Armagh legend Oisin McConville and Cork’s Ciaran Sheehan, who has just stepped out of the inter-county bubble due to a knee injury.

You can listen to the first show in the new series now.

And the sliotar will be thrown again on Thursday on The Hurling Show by the irrepressible Anthony Daly, who’ll again be joined by his trusty sidekicks TJ Ryan and Mark Landers along with regular guests Ken Hogan, Ger Cunningham, Derek McGrath and Brian Hogan.

Irish Examiner Sports Editor Tony Leen believes that the two shows will offer a diverse approach to the respective football and hurling championships.

He also expressed his delight and gratitude that Renault, a renowned and trusted supporter of the GAA, will partner with Examiner Sport on the podcast.

“Dalo’s a force of nature, and Paul Rouse will stimulate really interesting football conversations all the way up to Christmas,” he said. “Oisin McConville is an easy listen too when it comes to Gaelic football and Ciaran Sheehan is going to be a really insightful addition to our podcast crew.”

