Here are all the permutations for National Football League titles, promotion, and relegation

Division 1

Top: Kerry (9 points) will claim their second Division 1 title in three years if they beat Donegal (7) in Tralee on Saturday. Donegal can also take the honours but would have to wait until Sunday to discover as a draw between Dublin and Galway (both 8) could see them win the title on score difference, which is a lot healthier than the three teams above them. But then eight days out from facing Tyrone, their priorities will likely be elsewhere.

A win for Galway or Dublin combined with a Kerry draw or Donegal win would mean either of them take the silverware. If Kerry and Dublin alone finish on the same number of points, score difference will dictate the winners as they drew their first-round game back in Croke Park in January. Kerry beat Galway in their clash in Tralee earlier this year so they would win the competition based on the head-to-head criteria.

Bottom: Meath are already relegated and Mayo will join them if they are beaten by Tyrone in Castlebar on Sunday as they would lose out to Monaghan on the head-to-head differential. A win for Monaghan against Meath saves Seamus McEnaney’s side. A draw for Tyrone will secure their Division 1 status but a loss to Mayo combined with a Monaghan draw and they are down.

Division 2

Top: Roscommon (9 points) are all but in Division 1 next season. Even a defeat to Cavan and wins for Armagh and Westmeath (both 7 points) would likely be enough for them to go up as Westmeath, who have a zero score difference, would require a landslide win against Kildare to jump ahead.

Roscommon will obviously finish ahead of Armagh should just both of them finish on the same number of points. However, Armagh and Westmeath drew their game and in the event they finish on the same figure, Armagh (+22) will be expected to earn promotion on score difference.

Bottom: All on six points, Cavan, Clare, and Kildare are in the unusual situation of having promotion and relegation interests. Potentially, all could finish on eight points as they face teams above them. Fermanagh are already relegated and face Laois (5 points) who should avoid the drop if they beat them this weekend.

The permutations are considerable: safe to say nine points all but means promotion and seven likely means survival.

Division 3

Top: Cork (12 points) are crowned champions and won’t have too much interest in their game away to Longford (7), the hosts’ promotion hopes dwindling when Leitrim opted not to face Down this past weekend. The Mourne County (9) now face Louth needing just a point to join Cork in Division 2 next season. Derry (7) lost to Down so even if they were to beat Offaly and Down to lose they would be edged out on the head-to-head criteria.

A Down defeat combined with victories for Derry and Longford would make things interesting as score difference would then come into play and both Derry have a better return than Down but it is a remote possibility.

Bottom: Louth are a Division 4 team for 2021 following their defeat to Cork. Leitrim (3) have stated they didn’t have the numbers to fulfill their round six fixture but they surely weighed up that they could afford not to make the trip to Newry and still avoid relegation should they beat Tipperary (5).

The small print of the match regulations states if two teams or more finish with equal points having been affected by a walkover the tie shall be decided by score difference “from the games in which only the team involved (teams tied on points) have played each other (subtracting total scores against from total scores for).”

That means if Offaly (5) pick up a point against Derry everything comes down to Carrick-on-Shannon. Should Offaly lose and Leitrim win, things become more complicated as score difference will be ascertained from the three counties’ games against one another. Right now, that reads Offaly +5 (won’t change), Tipperary +3, and Leitrim -8.

Division 4

Top: Amazingly, six counties - Wicklow, Wexford, Limerick (all 8 points), Antrim (7), Carlow and Sligo (both 6) - are still in the promotion reckoning. Limerick, who have lost their last two games, can pip them by beating Sligo and moving to 10 points. The Wexford-Wicklow clash looks like a straight shoot-out for a promotion spot unless it’s a draw where Antrim’s game against Waterford could be a factor.

Mathematically, Carlow, who will receive two points from their walkover against London, and jump to eight, and Sligo, should they beat Limerick and join them on that total, are not out of it although their chances are distant.