Tipperary boss David Power: ‘The whole integrity of the league is damaged after what Leitrim did’

Allianz FL Division 3: Tipperary 1-16 Offaly 0-16

Tipperary football manager David Power has said “the integrity of the league is damaged” by Leitrim’s decision to hand Down a walkover.

Tipperary are due to travel to Carrick-on-Shannon next Sunday, a game that will be crucial in determining who, alongside Louth, will be relegated from Division 3.

Sunday’s result at Semple Stadium leaves both Tipperary and Offaly on five points, two ahead of Leitrim. Should Leitrim overcome the Premier County and Offaly lose at home to Derry this weekend — which would mean all three counties finish on five points — then score difference from only the games involving Leitrim, Offaly, and Tipperary will decide who drops to Division 4.

Power said Croke Park must provide clarity on the details which led to Leitrim handing Down a walkover. He also questioned how Leitrim will be able to field a team this weekend if it is a case that the majority of the panel are self-isolating for 10 or 14 days.

“The whole integrity of the league is damaged after what Leitrim did,” said Power following Tipperary’s first league win since February 2.

“There was no mention of how many cases, or anything like that. I thought it was very, very poor to be giving a walkover.

“If I was Derry, I’d be very upset as well because not only did it affect the bottom of the league, it certainly affected the top of the league. If they are in isolation, the rules are 14 days — so how are they going to be able to play next weekend?

“For that to happen [on Saturday], it is after leaving a very, very sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths. Fermanagh, as far as I know, went with 18 men down to Clare. Are you telling me Leitrim couldn’t get 15-20 players to play against Down? Croke Park will have to come out and give some clarity.”

Power was speaking after a game in which Tipperary were never behind. Twice in the second half Offaly pared the margin back to the minimum and this was the state of play — 1-12 to 0-14 — when impressive Tipperary forward Jack Kennedy was sent to the sin bin on 53 minutes.

But instead of Offaly making their numerical advantage count, Tipp sub Liam Boland landed back-to-back points to stretch the gap to three. A key turnover during this period was the returning Michael Quinlivan dispossessing Offaly full-forward Peter Cunningham close to his own 20m line. Their lead extended to four when midfielder Liam Casey kicked his second on 66 minutes.

Conor McNamee, one of three Offaly subs to find the target, made it a one-score game entering injury time, but the equaliser eluded them.

Tipperary probably should have been more than 1-8 to 0-9 ahead at the break in what was a very open contest Admittedly, Offaly registered seven first-half wides, but Tipperary left at least two goals behind them.

’Keeper Paddy Dunican did well to deny Kevin O’Halloran early on, and it was O’Halloran who was again thwarted by a double save from an Offaly defender and Dunican in the play following Conor Sweeney’s 32nd-minute penalty.

Tipperary’s first-half momentum was upset by a hamstring injury to Steven O’Brien who had been very influential before his departure. In the end, the hosts had enough in the locker to claim both points.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-2 frees); J Kennedy (0-3); M Quinlivan, L Casey, L Boland (0-2 each); S O’Brien, K O’Halloran (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: C Farrell (0-4, 0-4 frees); P Cunninghan (0-3, 0-1 free); B Allen (0-2); J Moloney, C Mangan, A Sullivan, R McNamee, E Carroll, N McNamee (0-1 mark), C McNamee (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; J Kennedy, M Quinlivan, P Austin; K O’Halloran, C Sweeney, C Ryan.

Subs: B Fox for O’Brien (23 mins, inj); R Quigley for Ryan (HT); L Boland for Austin (46 mins, inj); J Lonergan for O’Halloran (53); E Moloney for Maher (65).

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E Carroll, J Moloney, C Donohoe; A Leavy, J Hayes; S Horan, R McNamee, C Mangan; C Farrell, P Cunningham, B Allen.

Subs: A Sullivan for Donohoe, C Doyle for Hayes (both HT); N McNamee for Farrell (50); C McNamee for Mangan (60); R Egan for Moloney (70).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).