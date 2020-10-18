Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch's hat-trick steers Sligo to Division 3B crown a day after playing for county's footballers

Dual star Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch bagged 3-4 as Sligo's late recovery got them over the line against Leitrim in a Division 3B final thriller at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.
O'Kelly-Lynch, who played the evening before for Sligo's footballers in their away loss to Carlow, completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute – a goal that tied up the scores, 3-13 to 2-16.
Sligo, who were almost undone by 19 wides and six unexploited goal chances, then reeled off four unanswered points to sink a Leitrim side who led at half-time, 2-9 to 1-9, and relied on Gavin O'Hagan for eight of their 16 points.