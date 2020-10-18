Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch's hat-trick steers Sligo to Division 3B crown a day after playing for county's footballers

Sligo were almost undone by 19 wides and six unexploited goal chances
Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch of Sligo shoots to score his side's first goal at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 19:37
Liam Maloney

NHL Division 3B final: Sligo 3-17 Leitrim 2-16 

Dual star Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch bagged 3-4 as Sligo's late recovery got them over the line against Leitrim in a Division 3B final thriller at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

O'Kelly-Lynch, who played the evening before for Sligo's footballers in their away loss to Carlow, completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute – a goal that tied up the scores, 3-13 to 2-16.

Sligo, who were almost undone by 19 wides and six unexploited goal chances, then reeled off four unanswered points to sink a Leitrim side who led at half-time, 2-9 to 1-9, and relied on Gavin O'Hagan for eight of their 16 points.

Scorers Sligo: G O'Kelly-Lynch (3-4, 1f, 2 '65'), T O'Kelly-Lynch (0-3, 2f), C Hannify (0-2), F Cawley (0-2), E Comerford (0-1), C Griffin (0-1), R Cox (0-1), M Munnelly (0-1), M Gordon (0-1), M Hannify (0-1) 

Scorers for Leitrim: G O'Hagan (0-8, 5f), C Beirne (1-2), P Poniard (1-0), C Moreton (0-2), J McNabola (0-2), E Moreton (0-1), B Murray (0-1)

SLIGO: S Fleming, K O'Kennedy, N Feehily, N Kilcullen, F Cawley, R McHugh, M Hannify, M Gordon, C Griffin, G O'Kelly-Lynch, K Prior, E Comerford, C Hannify.

Subs: R Cox for E Comerford, 33; D Rolston for N Kilcullen, 49; R Brennan for C Hannify, 59; M Munnelly for K Prior, 59. 

LEITRIM: M O'Brien, S Goldrick, C Beirne, P Lenehan, E Moreton, D McGovern, M Feeney, L Moreton, K McDermott, J McNabola, C Moreton, B Murray, G O'Hagan, A McDermott, C McGuire.

Subs: P Poniard for K McDermott, 18; Z Moradi for P Poniard, 54; J Ward for J McNabola, 67.

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly)

