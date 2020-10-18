Donal Óg Cusack: Cork will learn a lot from winning start

Munster MHC quarter-final: Cork 1-24 Clare 2-13

Cork manager Donal Óg Cusack believes his side “learned a lot” from this entertaining opening game in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Hurling Championship on Saturday.

The Rebels pushed on impressively in the last 15 minutes at Semple Stadium to progress to a semi-final against Limerick, helped by a return of six points from subs Jack Leahy (4) and William Buckley (2).

Marquee forward Ben Cunningham top-scored with 0-9, including three stunning points from play, but the platform for success was laid in the half-back line and midfield in the second half.

Eoin Downey, who played a captain’s role, James Dwyer, and the athletic Ben O’Connor shielded the rearguard effectively. They were helped by Cork’s deep-lying midfielders, with Sam Quirke and Brian Keating hitting 0-2 apiece, and hard-working forwards.

Jarlath Collins was a standout for Clare, but they were overreliant on frees, scoring just five points from play.

“With a lot of challenge games cancelled we will have learned a lot from this and will look at it during the week,” said Cusack. “The goal was a big score for us as it was against the wind and it settled the lads and we can now look forward to facing Limerick in two weeks.”

The former Cork keeper, who has Tom Kenny, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and Kieran Murphy in his backroom, said all involved deserved great credit for getting the provincial series up and running.

“It’s a real positive that we are playing, I think we met the parents almost 12 months ago. Little did we think it would almost be a year later before we would play our first championship game.

“But everybody put in a huge effort during the lockdown, and I have no doubt the Clare lads did the same and were as grateful as we were to be able to come to Thurles to play. I know on a personal level I was absolutely grateful for that.”

The opening exchanges were as tight as you’d have expected after the delayed championship start, 0-3 each, with classy points by Ben Cunningham (a sideline), Tadhg O’Connell on the run and Killian O’Connor after great support play the highlights.

Cork then got a grip on possession and with four in attack and runners coming from deep, engineered chances against the wind. A short Clare puck-out was turned over for Colin Walsh to hit the net with aplomb, followed by points for Mark Howell and Keating.

Trailing 1-7 to 0-3 after 11 minutes, the Banner looked in trouble. That the next score was a long-range free from the hugely impressive Collins which ended up in the net revived them.

Still, Cork stretched the lead before the water-break, including a booming Downey effort: 1-9 to 1-3. Clare regrouped again, bringing O’Connor out to the wing and going for a two-man inside line. Their work-rate on the breaks increased dramatically.

They managed 0-5 in this period, a Cunningham 65 Cork’s lone response, with Óisín O’Donnell curling over a gem and Eoin Guilfoyle’s tenacity rewarded when he forced an error on a puck-out.

It was 1-10 to 1-8 at half-time. Cork badly needed the opportunity to settle again. They duly did and were 1-15 to 1-11 up in the 45th minute, with the wind to their backs though Brion Saunderson was forced into a smart save.

After the second water-break Cork cut loose, Leahy, Cunningham and Buckley splitting the posts from all angles, while Colin Walsh had a second goal ruled out for a square ball.

The Banner refused to throw in the towel, but an Óisín O’Donnell goal from a free came far too late.

Scorers for Cork: B Cunningham 0-9 (0-3 f, 0-2 65, 0-1 sl), J Leahy 0-4, C Walsh 1-1, A Quirke, B Keating, W Buckley 0-2 each, T O’Connell, E Downey, E O’Leary, M Howell 0-1 each.

Clare: J Collins 1-6 (1-5 f, 0-1 65), O’Donnell 1-1 (1-0 f), N O’Farrell 0-2 f, S Rynne, E Guilfoyle, J Guyler, K O’Connor 0-1 each.

CORK: B Saunderson (Midleton); C Smyth (Midleton), S Kingston (Ballinora), K Lyon (Ballygarvan); E Downey (c), J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B O’Connor (St Finbarr’s); B Keating (Ballincollig), A Quirke (Midleton); T O’Connell (Ballincollig), M Howell (Douglas), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), C Walsh (Kanturk), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig) for Kingston (36), J Leahy (Kiltha Óg) for O’Connell (38), W Buckley for Mullins (45), D Healy (Lisgoold) for O’Leary (54).

CLARE: A Shanahan (Tulla); M O’Loughlin (Corofin), A Hogan (Feakle, c), M Delaney (Newmarket); M Reidy (Ballyea), I MacNamara (Killanena), J Collins (Éire Óg); L Kavanagh (Éire Óg), O Clune (Feakle); O‘Donnell (Crusheen), E Guilfoyle (Clooney Quinn), N O’Farrell (Broadford); P Crotty (Scariff), K O’Connor (Corofin), S Rynne (Inagh Kilnamona).

Subs: J Doherty (Clarecastle) for J Collins (17), J Guyler (Inagh Kilnamona) for Rynne (42), L O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge) for Crotty (44), O Cahill (Éire Óg) for O’Connor (51), K Barry (Inagh Kilnamona) for Clune (52).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary).