Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin hits out at GAA after Clare loss

Allianz FL Division 2

Clare 1-11

Fermanagh 1-9

Joe Ó Muircheartaigh, Cusack Park

A brilliant goal from Joe McCann five minutes before half-time was the defining score as Clare consigned Fermanagh to Division 3 football for 2021 while keeping up their own hopes of promotion to the top flight for the first in two decades.

The Doolin man’s strike helped the hosts into a 1-6 to 0-6 lead and from there they always had enough in hand against a Fermanagh outfit rocked by a Covid-19 outbreak in the past fortnight.

Tómas Corrigan showed well for the Erne County in the first half as Fermanagh more than held their own, but Clare’s greater attacking threat, with five different scorers in the half, was testimony to the superiority they exerted for long periods.

Corrigan’s fifth point did bring the margin back to two points early in the second half, but with captain Eoin Cleary, Jamie Malone and Cian O’Dea firing over points from distance the game was over as a contest before Ciaran Corrigan grabbed a late consolation goal from a penalty for a Fermanagh side still angry that the game went ahead in the first place.

“You talk about the integrity of the league, you talk about player welfare,” blasted manager Ryan McMenamin afterward.

“I’m looking at the NFL, a billion-dollar league and they’re postponing games. There are two tiers in football and we know that if this happened in Tyrone the game wouldn’t have been played”.

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-4, 1f, 1 ‘45), J McGann (1-0), J Malone (0-3), K Sexton (0-2, 1f, 1 ‘45), C O’Connor (0-1), C O’Dea (0-1).

Scorers for Fermanagh: T Corrigan (0-5, 2f,1m), C Corrigan (1-1, 1-0 pen), D McCusker (0-1), P McCusker (0-1), D McGurn (0-1).

CLARE: E Tubridy, G Kelly, C Brennan, E Collins, A Sweeney, A Fitzgerald, P Lillis, C O’Connor, C Russell, E McMahon, E Cleary, J Malone, K Sexton, J McGann, C O’Dea.

Subs: G Brennan for McMahon (40), P Collins for Sweeney (54), D Tubridy for McGann (65), S Collins for E Collins (67), K Harnett for Fitzgerald (67).

FERMANAGH: S McNally, P McCusker, L Flanagan, K Connor, J Ellis, J McMahon, C McManus, E Donnelly, S McGullion, C Corrigan, R Jones, C Jones, D McCusker, T Corrigan, R O’Callaghan.

Subs: D McGurn for P McCusker (46), A Breen for C Jones (46), L McStravick for O’Callaghan (52), E Courtney for T Corrigan (52), D Ó Cathlin for McGullion (71).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork)