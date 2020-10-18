Peter Keane: 'We sang a few songs and did a bit of karaoke all on our own'

With a quick brace, Monaghan cut the deficit to four points in the 67th minute but as they pushed up they left yawning gaps behind them. David Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan exploited them with scores.
If this return to inter-county action is going to amount to anything. Everybody was on their best behaviour here. From all the management team wearing masks to the players’ snoods to the set-up put together by the kitman, the attention to detail in the Kerry camp was especially was noticeable.
Kerry looked the more physical team but didn’t have to act like bullies, although there was a strong element of street smarts about some of their play, especially from men like Ronan Buckley and Dara Moynihan fighting for first-team spots.
Taken off at half-time, Conor McCarthy was either not fully fit or out of sorts. Either way, that must be a concern for Seamus McEnaney ahead of two big weekends.
Drew Wylie suffered a suspected concussion close to the end of the game but should be fit for their Ulster first round clash against Cavan on Saturday week.
Monaghan seemed to dictate the terms but Kerry were able to play them at their own game and were not only more patient but clever when presented by the banks of players Monaghan placed behind the ball. Alternating Clifford and Tony Brosnan as the inside forward gave each enough opportunity to get their hands on the ball further out the field.
Clifford’s purple patches were more vivid than any other player on the field but Gavin White’s consistency throughout shone. Conor McManus showed his class coming on at half-time and scoring five points.
Barry Cassidy had a busy afternoon but managed the game well.
Kerry welcome Donegal to Austin Stack Park this Saturday with the possibility of a first Division 1 title in three years. The following day, Monaghan must beat relegated Meath to ensure they remain in the top flight.