Peter Keane: 'We sang a few songs and did a bit of karaoke all on our own'

NFL Division 1: Monaghan 0-14 Kerry 0-17

Uncertainty seems relentless right now but for 80 or so minutes it was parked just like the 30-plus KY reg cars just outside the perimeter of the McGrattan Park pitch. Football was played and it mightn’t have been gorgeous but it sure felt like it.

The Kerry Covid convoy came to south Monaghan, saw and conquered to give themselves a fighting chance of a league title. The significance of that piece of silverware may have dwindled in the seven months since the original date for this fixture but it still meant enough for Kerry to send a caravan of vehicles to Inniskeen.

“We got up in the car, we had a chance to have a chat with ourselves, we sang a few songs and did a bit of karaoke because we were all on our own,” laughed Peter Keane, happy to finally play a game that had been scheduled for March 15.

“What could you do? It was a journey, it was the safest option we could think of. You could have put fellas on a bus but I didn’t see any logic in that especially as we’re asking fellas to travel to training on their own so why would you put them in a risk environment of going into buses.”

Whether these county teams will still be playing in the weeks is the burning question and that realisation was drawn across the faces of both managers afterwards. Keane did just about enough to hide his frustration with the GPA for asking players if they wanted to go ahead with the inter-county season just hours before it was supposed to resume.

“I couldn’t understand the logic of that the day before (the resumption of the inter-county season). They had two months, they could have been doing that two weeks, three weeks, four weeks (ago). I just don’t think that made sense.”

Monaghan boss Seamus McEnaney was adamant that it remains in his county’s best interests to finish out the Allianz Leagues and commence the knockout All-Ireland SFC from Halloween weekend.

“For me, there’s no grey area here. I think the GAA, the Championship, all of it is very important for the mental health of a lot of people in the country. First of all, our players and their families. Second of all, half a million or maybe a million people will watch some sort of inter-county game over a given weekend. We need that. The country needs that. And I think in a very safe environment, it needs to happen.”

Regardless of what happens this week, Keane will be pleased with what he saw here. There was David Clifford indicating once again that the cloak of captaincy rests easy on his shoulders. Seán O’Shea’s tackling was sharp and there was enough from Tony Brosnan to indicate he is ready to start against Cork on November 8 should Paul Geaney not be fit.

But what might have given Keane the greatest satisfaction was the performance of Gavin White, a man who appeared to find the responsibility of leading the team (at least in name) difficult last year. Here, he was at his unshackled best, his direct running a regular headache for Monaghan and complemented by the extra muscle he has put on to negotiate the chicanes put in front of him. That additional physical presence was evident in others like Brian Ó Beaglaoich who seemed more confident in advancing.

Kerry were more than good value for the win and possibly by a larger margin, scores from Conor McManus and Chris McGuinness later into additional time bringing Monaghan that little bit closer.

McEnaney bemoaned his team’s conversion rate afterwards. “Kerry had 27 shots, we had 25. The crucial period of the game was just after half-time when we had four shots and scored with none of them — three went wide and one dropped into the goalkeeper’s hands. Those were relatively handy scores for us to be taking and that’s disappointing.”

Truth be told, a lot of Monaghan’s efforts with speculative and nothing close to percentage shots, particularly in the opening half when they ran out of ideas as Kerry harried and bottled them up. Monaghan were attempting to do the same at their end but Kerry were happy to play the waiting game.

The visitors lead 0-10 to 0-6 at half-time having scored the first three points of the game, two of them from Clifford. Four unanswered scores, three of them from defenders, had pushed them five clear by the half-hour mark.

Monaghan did spark a little when McManus entered the fray and he ended his 40 minute contribution with five points.

But Kerry were always able to keep a step ahead and led by six points going into the water break when O’Shea split the posts as he had done prior to the first water intermission.

In the 59th minute, Kerry should have done better when they had a three on two scenario and Jonathan Lyne’s palmed effort was saved by Rory Beggan but they continued to raise white flags, Clifford posting his second marked score in the 65th minute to restore the six-point difference.

Donegal are now in Kerry’s eye-line and Keane has no intention of supporting the game being played anywhere other than Austin Stack Park. Kerry travelled therefore so must Donegal.

Asked if he would support the game being played somewhere closer to the visitors, Keane remarked:

“I would have thought logically neutral venues were something that should have happened but obviously they decided not to go ahead with that so that means Donegal travel to Tralee next weekend.”

The 60-second report

IT MATTERED

With a quick brace, Monaghan cut the deficit to four points in the 67th minute but as they pushed up they left yawning gaps behind them. David Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan exploited them with scores.

CAN’T IGNORE

If this return to inter-county action is going to amount to anything. Everybody was on their best behaviour here. From all the management team wearing masks to the players’ snoods to the set-up put together by the kitman, the attention to detail in the Kerry camp was especially was noticeable.

GOOD DAY

Kerry looked the more physical team but didn’t have to act like bullies, although there was a strong element of street smarts about some of their play, especially from men like Ronan Buckley and Dara Moynihan fighting for first-team spots.

BAD DAY

Taken off at half-time, Conor McCarthy was either not fully fit or out of sorts. Either way, that must be a concern for Seamus McEnaney ahead of two big weekends.

PHYSIO ROOM

Drew Wylie suffered a suspected concussion close to the end of the game but should be fit for their Ulster first round clash against Cavan on Saturday week.

SIDELINE SMARTS

Monaghan seemed to dictate the terms but Kerry were able to play them at their own game and were not only more patient but clever when presented by the banks of players Monaghan placed behind the ball. Alternating Clifford and Tony Brosnan as the inside forward gave each enough opportunity to get their hands on the ball further out the field.

BEST ON SHOW

Clifford’s purple patches were more vivid than any other player on the field but Gavin White’s consistency throughout shone. Conor McManus showed his class coming on at half-time and scoring five points.

MAN IN THE MIDDLE

Barry Cassidy had a busy afternoon but managed the game well.

NEXT UP

Kerry welcome Donegal to Austin Stack Park this Saturday with the possibility of a first Division 1 title in three years. The following day, Monaghan must beat relegated Meath to ensure they remain in the top flight.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus (0-5, 2 frees); C McGuinness (0-2, 1 mark); A Woods, D Ward, M Bannigan (free), K Hughes, F Kelly (mark), R Beggan (free), S O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (0-6, 1 free, 2 marks); T Brosnan (0-3); S O’Shea (0-2, 1 45); D O’Connor, J Foley, G White, P Murphy, D Moran, T O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie (c); R McAnespie, F Kelly, K O’Connell; D Malone, M Bannigan, D Ward; S Carey, C McCarthy, A Woods.

Subs for Monaghan: C McManus for C McCarthy (h-t); C McGuinness for A Woods, S O’Hanlon for D Malone (both 52); J McKenna for K O’Connell (62); D Wylie for R McAnespie (65).

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, P Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; R Buckley, S O’Shea, M Burns; T Brosnan, D Clifford (c), D Moynihan.

Subs for Kerry: J Lyne for M Burns (52); B Ó Beaglaoich for D Moynihan (61); P Clifford for R Buckley (70+1); T Walsh for D Moran, K Spillane for T Brosnan (70+4).

Referee: B Cassidy (Derry).