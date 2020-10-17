John Heslin: 'All I did was ask the question'

John Heslin: 'All I did was ask the question'
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 18:25
Colm O’Connor

John Heslin said he 'just asked a question' with his tweet regarding the playing of intercounty GAA in the midst of a global pandemic.

On Wednesday night Heslin posted on social media: "At what stage does the 'Inter-county return badly needed in these grim days' commentary end? I am concerned from a health and welfare perspective, both individually and collectively, for those contributing to the inter-county season".

The Westmeath star was hugely influential in today's Division Two victory over Laois (1-18 to 0-13) scoring eight points. 

He insisted afterwards that he delighted to be back playing and that his tweet was aimed a greater debate around how the country can tackle the virus.

He told RTÉ's Saturday Sport "First day straight away I was about to delete it because my phone was vibrating and it was late and I didn't want to be on the phone," he said.

"But all I did was ask the question. I think at this stage I've declined everyone who wanted a further interview because it's not really my place to discuss.

"I just asked the question: Are there precautions put in place for the whole inter-county set-up, not just the players?

"I think it is a serious issue and people need to be cognisant of that but I just asked the question and look, I want to play. 

"I was the first one down ready to play today and that's not what I was talking about.

"I was asking a bigger picture. We have a thing as a country. I'll actually tell you one thing, the first thing I was asked to do the whole pandemic at the very start was put out a message by the HSE to be a leader as an inter-county player and say what we need to do. 

"We need to keep our distance, wash our hands and all the rest. So it's gone a little bit different from that and we are facing a little bit of a battle as a nation."

