Kerry have no answer to late Galway scoring surge 

Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 football final

Galway 1-15

Kerry 1-10

Eoghan Cormican, LIT Gaelic Grounds

A final quarter burst - which included four unanswered points - propelled Galway into the All-Ireland U20 football decider.

The westerners, who failed to score from play between the 20th and 50th minute, finished much the stronger to set up a final date against Dublin on Saturday.

Kerry were forced to make do with 14 men between the 52nd and 62nd minute, half-back Luka Brosnan picking up a black card at a crucial period in the game. The Kingdom also lost Paul Walsh and Dylan Casey to injury earlier in the half.

These setbacks were on top of the positive Covid case from within the Kerry panel which was confirmed on Friday afternoon.

From the Kerry team submitted for the match programme, goalkeeper Marc Kelliher, midfielder Darragh Lyne, centre-forward Patrick Darcy and corner-forward Paul O’Shea did not tog.

“Whenever do you prepare for an All-Ireland semi-final and lose four fellas who are fully fit from a squad, three team members, a fourth injured. When do you ever get that scenario in an All-Ireland semi-final?,” Kerry manager John Sugrue said afterward.

Galway were also without key players because of the virus, the Moycullen trio of Paul Kelly, James McLaughlin and Daniel Cox all being stood down earlier this week because of an outbreak in their local club.

Tied at 1-9 apiece come the second-half water break, Galway kicked for home upon the resumption of play. Cian Monahan ended their half an hour wait for a score from play, followed swiftly by a Matthew Cooley free.

Cooley, from play, and impressive midfielder Cian Hernon subsequently doubled Galway’s advantage, taking the result beyond Kerry’s reach.

Kerry goalkeeper Deividas Uosis did pare the margin back to three when confidently slotting a free, but Kerry were caught on the break as they sought to narrow the deficit further, Galway moving the ball down the other end where sub Nathan Grainger split the posts. A Patrick Kelly free completed a five-point win for the Connacht champions.

Having been four behind approaching the break, Galway kicked five-in-a-row either side of half-time to lead by the minimum, 1-8 to 1-7, on 42 minutes. Four of those white flags came from the boot of centre-forward Matthew Tierney (three frees and a mark). Dylan Geaney subsequently opened Kerry’s second-half account to tie proceedings, but Tierney (free) again found the target to edge the Connacht champions back in front.

The sides were level once more before Galway’s four-in-a-row took them clear and into the final.

It was a much different story during a first-half where Kerry had a clear upper hand, although this was not necessarily reflected in the 1-7 to 1-5 interval scoreline.

The Kingdom goal arrived on 27 minutes, Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich finishing to the net after Eddie Horan touched down Sean Keane’s delivery to the corner-forward.

That was Keane’s last involvement in proceedings for a considerable period, the half-forward finding himself in the sin bin shortly after for a high challenge on Galway’s Alan Greene.

The Kerry goal left Galway four in arrears, 1-7 to 1-3, but the young Tribes would have been most satisfied with how they responded to the concession of the green flag, Matthew Cooley and Tierney converting frees to halve the deficit come half-time. Indeed, Galway, who managed only two scores from play in the entire first-half, would have been fairly pleased to be just two behind at the break given their opponents enjoyed a far greater share of possession and also created a far greater number of chances. The latter statement is backed up by the wides count of six to three in Kerry’s favour.

One of those two Galway scores to come from play was their seventh-minute goal, Cian Monahan at the end of the move to fire past Uosis. They had another goal chance just before the water break but Uosis was equal to Cooley’s shot.

Scorers for Galway: M Tierney (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 mark); M Cooley (0-4, 0-3 frees); C Monahan (1-1); P Kelly (0-1 free), C Hernon, N Grainger, O Gormley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: E Horan (0-3); R Ó Beaglaoich (1-0); D Uosis (0-3, 0-2 frees, 0-1 ‘45); P Walsh (0-2); S Keane, D Geaney (0-1 each).

GALWAY: C Flaherty (Claregalway); J McGrath (Caherlistrane), J Glynn (Claregalway), S Fitzgerald (Bearna); C Monahan (Oughterard), T Gill (Corofin), J Kirrane (Milltown); C Raftery (Glenamaddy), C Hernon (Bearna); A Greene (Oranmore-Maree), M Tierney (Oughterard), R Monahan (Oughterard); P Kelly (Mountbellew-Moylough), O Gormley (Bearna), M Cooley (Corofin).

Subs: E Mannion (Milltown) for Gormley (45); J Reilly (Claregalway) for Greene (55); M Geraghty (Glenamaddy) for Cooley (63).

KERRY: D Uosis (Dingle); O Fitzgerald (Gneeveguilla), A Dineen (Rathmore), J McCarthy (Kenmare); L Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S O’Brien (Beaufort); S O’Connell (Cordal), M O’Gara (Austin Stacks); S Keane (Listowel Emmets), S Horan (Scartaglen), K Falvey (Annascaul); P Walsh (Brosna), E Horan (Scartaglen), R Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht).

Subs: D Geaney (Dingle) for P Walsh (HT, inj); J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) for Casey (36, inj); C Hayes (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for Keane (47); D Mangan (Laune Rangers) for Falvey (54); D Lynch (Listowel Emmets) for S Horan (57, inj); N Grainger (Claregalway) for Tierney (59, inj).

Referee: B Tiernan (Dublin)