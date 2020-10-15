Wicklow hit seven goals as Antrim caught cold in Aughrim 

Allianz FL Division 4

Wicklow 7-11

Antrim 0-7

Mark Kennedy, Aughrim

Wicklow romped to a stunning 25 points victory over Antrim at Aughrim on Saturday to keep alive their chances of securing promotion to Division Three ahead of next weekend's must-win derby with neighbours Wexford next weekend.

Kevin Quinn pointed Antrim ahead after two minutes but the visitors were scarcely given a sniff of a chance for the remainder of the half as Wicklow took control of the proceedings.

Wicklow's corner forward Seanie Furlong blasted converted a 10th-minute penalty for a foul on wing-back David Devereux and the floodgates quickly opened for the hosts with goals from Paddy O'Toole and Conor Byrne firing Wicklow into a virtually unassailable 3-5 to 0-1 lead at the break.

Antrim did show some slight improvement in the second half, crashed two shots for goals off the post, but Wicklow resumed their command performance with further goals from Furlong, Patrick Burke, Eoin Darcy and Gearoid Murphy.

Three players received black cards during the course of the match, two of them from Wexford.

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong (2-2), P O'Toole and C Byrne (1-1 each), E Darcy (1-2), P Burke and G Murphy (1-0 each), R Finn, M Jackson, M Kenny, A Maher, D Healy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: P McBride (0-2), T McCann (0-2), K Quinn, P Cunningham, D McAleese (0-1 each).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; P O'Keane, J Snell, O Murtagh; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O'Toole, D Healy; D Keane, M Kenny, D Hayden; E Darcy, C Byrne, S Furlong.

Subs: R Finn for D Keane (28), S Kearon for N Donnelly, P Burke for D Devereux, J Sheeran for C Byrne, G Murphy for P Keane.

ANTRIM: O Kerr; P Gallagher, R Johnston, K O'Boyle; D Lynch, J McCauley, P Healy; M Sweeney, M Jordan; K Quinn, C Duffin, D McAleese; T McCann, C Murray, P McBride.

Subs: P McCormac for P Healy and N Delargy ( both on 33 mins), E Nagle for R Johbston, A Loughran for C Murray, P Cunningham for T McCann.

Referee: John Hickey, Carlow