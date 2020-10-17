Everygreen Stephen Cluxton set for 20th season in blue

Everygreen Stephen Cluxton set for 20th season in blue
Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 13:42
Colm O’Connor

Stephen Cluxton will make his first Dublin appearance of 2020 - and commence his 20th season with the county- when the All-Ireland champions face Meath in tonight's Allianz League Division One tie at Parnell Park (7pm, eir sport).

Cluxton, who sat out the early rounds of the competition last spring, is one of nine changes to the side that lost their last game - against Tyrone in February. Con O’Callaghan and Jonny Cooper are among the starters along with Dean Rock.

DUBLIN (NFL v Meath): S Cluxton (Parnells); C Murphy (Thomas Davis), D Byrne (Naomh Olaf), M Fitzsimons (Cuala); J Small (Ballymun Kickhams), J Cooper (Na Fianna), R McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s); B Fenton (Raheny), E Ó Conghaile (Lucan Sarsfields); N Scully (Templeogue Synge Street), C Kilkenny (Castleknock), E Lowndes (St Peregrines); P Small (Ballymun Kickhams), C O’Callaghan (Cuala), D Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

DUBLIN (All-Ireland U20FC v Tyrone): J O'Neill; C Tyrrell, A Rafter, J Bannon; M O'Leary, A Waddick, L Gannon; A Fearon, E Caulfield; M Lavin, L O'Dell, S Foran; C Archer, L Swan, K McKeon.

DUBLIN (Leinster MFC v Meath): H O'Sullivan; S O'Driscoll, T Clancy, R O'Shea; E O'Connor Flanagan, D O'Rourke, G McEneaney; A Gavin, T Brennan; C Dolan, L Breathnach, S Smith; S Gannon, D Dempsey, L Ward.

