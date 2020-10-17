No players from county champions Kilmoyley on Kerry hurling side for league final

'There are no guarantees in life and hopefully we can get the job done on Sunday'
Fintan O'Connor: Antrim have prepared well and I’d say that they are well up for the final

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 06:33
Murt Murphy

Kerry boss Fintan O’Connor believes playing Antrim in a league final is a massive game for the county.

“Look, it is. It’s a massive game. It would be unbelievable to be up in Division 1. It’d be brilliant for the lads. It’d be great for the supporters to go and see the likes of Kilkenny, Galway, Tipp, Cork, all those teams rolling into Tralee.

“There are no guarantees in life and hopefully we can get the job done on Sunday.”

O’Connor says in many ways the league final is also great prep for the Joe McDonagh Cup the following week.

“I’m a glass half full kind of person. Playing Antrim in a league final a week out from the Joe McDonagh is a huge positive for us, because even to try and get challenge matches now for the Kerry hurlers is hard.”

But Kerry have a score to settle with Antrim, having lost to them by six points in regular season which was the last game Kerry played on March 1.

“I think they pushed us around in Tralee. They won ball high, low. They won a lot of rucks. They physically are very strong. They have huge depth to bring on.

“They’re a very experienced team. Darren Gleeson is managing them this year. I know he was coaching the last couple of years. They’ve prepared well and I’d say that they are well up for the final.

It’s been a strange year and we will be doing our best to defy the odds.

The panel for Sunday is notable for the fact that it does not contain a single player from county champions Kilmoyley.

Kerry: M Stackpoole; J O’Connor, B Murphy, T O’Connor; C O’Keeffe, J Diggins, F Mackessy; B O’Leary, S Nolan; S Conway, M O’Leary, M Leen; J Buckley, M Boyle, B Barrett.

Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

