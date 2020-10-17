Cork return to GAA action: ‘The medical team is putting the best precautions in place’

Towards the end of Monday’s web call with Mattie Taylor, the Cork footballer is asked if it plays on his mind that he could contract Covid-19 from involvement in the inter-county scene.

“There is a risk when you walk out your front door in the morning,” the Mallow defender swiftly replies.

“With the county, we are looked after very well. The medical team is really looking after us in terms of putting the best precautions in place to keep us safe. And so as long as we adhere to the guidelines, I think we’ll be in a good place.”

Taylor’s upbeat tone stands in stark contrast to the chorus which emerged on Wednesday evening — following news of record case numbers and the latest suite of restrictions — questioning whether it made sense to restart inter-county competitions.

Taylor’s view is pretty straightforward: if the games can proceed safely, then proceed they should.

“Guys are very conscious of what is going on at the moment. We are actually privileged to be able to train and play together. There is leeway given for inter-county games, which is fantastic. If the inter-county games boost the public morale, then everyone is in a very good place inside.”

Away from the Cork set-up, Taylor is extremely cautious of who he mingles with.

It has been made abundantly clear to the Cork players that something as simple as a casual coffee catch-up with a friend could lead to them having to be stood down for two weeks if later identified as a close contact of someone who has contracted the virus. And in this heavily-truncated season, two weeks could mean missing the county’s entire championship campaign.

“That point has been made to us as a group that if you pick the virus up or if you are a close contact, you are out of two league games and potentially even more, and potentially taking more [players] with you.

It is something we are consciously watching, to restrict our movements, to take that second thought of where am I putting myself and what situation am I putting myself into when I am going somewhere.

"Definitely, that is at the front of our minds.

“I am lucky enough in that I am working from home at the moment. It is not an issue for me really. It is the stuff after work that you have to be cautious of, going to the gym and things like that. That is what we have to be careful of.”

This is Taylor’s fourth season with Cork. He’s one of those outliers who never played minor or U21 for his county, but has since gone on to establish himself as a mainstay on Ronan McCarthy’s team. The 26-year-old started each one of Cork’s seven league and six championship games last year, as well as their five Division 3 outings pre-lockdown earlier this year.

The second half of 2019 and opening months of 2020 was a period of progression and growth for both Taylor and Cork, and the engineer is keen not to lose all momentum from the upturn in the county’s football fortunes after a difficult couple of years.

“We had a good year last year, there was a bit of momentum built. Then in the league this year, we were going very well, momentum was up and we were on the road to promotion.

"For it all then to come crashing down… look, we were chomping at the bit to get back at it as soon as we could, no matter what way it came back. The form is good and we are looking forward to the weekend.”

Having parked the disappointment of Mallow’s Cork SAFC final being postponed indefinitely and the realisation that any promotion from Division 3 this weekend or next may count for nought, given the likely restructure of the league in 2021, Taylor’s focus would seem very much centred on Cork’s November 8 Munster semi-final against Kerry.

“There was just massive disappointment [after last year’s Munster final]. We would have felt afterwards that we left it behind us that day. We had opportunities to win that game.

“We put up a hell of a battle that day and it was just unfortunate we came up short. We have that feeling from last year and we have it bottled for this year, and will be going straight for it.

In the Super 8s last year, for a lot of us, that was our first time in Croke Park, so there were a lot of lessons learned, even though we did not get results.

“They are in the locker now for a lot of us, experiences that will help us. It is hard to say, with the break, will that transfer across to this year? It is hard to know, but hopefully so.”