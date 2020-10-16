GPA: GAA season should go ahead - provided safeguards are put in place

The GPA’s national executive committee have this evening endorsed the inter-county season continuing with “additional safeguards and supports for the welfare of its members”.

After 52% of respondents to an inter-county players’ survey backed the Championship going ahead and 24% supported it with extra Covid-19 protocols, the GPA have sought stronger testing measures, compliance and oversight of Covid-19 protocols in all counties as well as the use of the safest venue for games (location and facilities). It is possible they will seek the final round of Allianz Leagues games to be played at neutral venues where travel is extensive.

Over three-quarters of inter-county players responded to the survey (1,695) with 24% not wishing for the season to proceed. The GPA’s governing body also stated the decision of any player to withdraw from their inter-county panel because of their personal circumstances should be respected.

However, the support for the season to continue was such that “with 76% of players wanting to play, of which 24% want a more robust implementation of protocols, the NEC have decided to proceed on the basis these protocols are improved”.

With 86% backing, the NEC have also been empowered by their members to make further decisions regarding participation in the season. It is understood the NEC are supportive of games taking place but only up to level four A statement from the official players body continued:

“The GPA will continue to work with the GAA Covid-19 Advisory Committee, follow government guidelines and monitor developments as this fluid situation evolves.”

GPA CEO Paul Flynn said: “We are deeply concerned about our member's welfare given the ongoing developments nationwide.

“The clear message from our members is we need to strengthen the protocols to protect the welfare of the players, their families and their communities. We also need to respect the decision of players who opt out of the 2020 season.”

NEC chairman and Mayo footballer Tom Parsons remarked: “The NEC has taken our members views on board when making our decision today. This is not a full stop on the matter however. The NEC will continue to monitor developments with a close eye on compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

"We will not hesitate to take further action as we have been mandated to do if required.”

The GPA added there are support services in place for any panel or player who may require it such as access to a doctor should they not have access to a team medic or have queries regarding GAA protocols and guidelines.