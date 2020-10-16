Tom Kenny: 'If it is safe to continue, definitely, play the games'

Rising Covid-19 case numbers will make it difficult for the GAA to safely proceed with inter-county competitions, Cork minor hurling selector Tom Kenny has said.

The two-time All-Ireland winner, who is part of Donal Óg Cusack’s Cork minor backroom team, is in favour of inter-county competitions restarting, but admitted he is not totally comfortable going to games.

The Cork minors face Clare in the Munster quarter-final on Saturday afternoon (Semple Stadium, 1pm).

“If it is safe to continue, definitely, play the games.

“But at the same time, I’d be lying in saying that I am totally comfortable going to games, you’d be anxious enough coming from a school environment to a match environment.

“But if you wash your hands, wear your mask and keep your distance, I’d like to think you are a long way down the road.

“Once the GAA can provide a safe, meaningful avenue for the games, then by all means continue.

“The way the numbers are going, it looks difficult for them,” said Kenny, who is a primary teacher at Scoil an Spioraid Naoimh in Bishopstown.

The Cork management team, which also includes Kenny’s old teammates Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy, and Killian Cronin, have been drilling into the players to do what is smart rather than what might be perceived as cool when in school and amongst friends to lessen the chance of contracting the virus or coming into close contact with someone who has.

“Since we have gone back training, we have said it to the players that look, ‘if you are told to wear your mask in school, wear the mask, don’t be taking it off if other people are taking it off’.

“Obviously, you want people to do that from a public health point of view, but when you are playing, you have a double interest in keeping the mask on at all times in school, adhering to social distancing and keeping the hands washed.”

CORK (MHC v Clare): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Kingston (Ballinora), C Smyth (Midleton), K Lyon (Ballygarvan); E Downey (Glen Rovers), B O’Connor (St Finbarrs), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Keating (Ballincollig), J Dwyer (Ballincollig); A Quirke (Midleton), C Walsh (Kanturk), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); B Cunningham (St Finbarrs), M Howell (Douglas), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

Subs: E O’Neill (Blarney), B Nodwell (Sarsfields), D Burke (Douglas), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), D Healy (Lisgoold), J Leahy (Kiltha Óg), S O’Riordan (Youghal), T Walsh (Kanturk), W Buckley (St Finbarrs).

CLARE (MHC v Cork): A Shanahan (Tulla); M O’Loughlin (Corofin), A Hogan (Feakle), M Delaney (Newmarket); M Reidy (Ballyea), I MacNamara (Killanena), J Collins (Éire Óg); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), K O’Connor (Corofin); L Kavanagh (Éire Óg), O Clune (Feakle), P Crotty (Scariff); N O’Farrell (Broadford), E Guilfoyle (Clooney Quin), S Rynne (Inagh Kilnamona).

Subs: G Sheedy (Ogonelloe), S Woods (Inagh Kilnamona), D Keogh (Clooney Quin), L O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), J Doherty (Clarecastle), O Cahill (Éire Óg), K Barry (Inagh Kilnamona), J Guyler (Inagh Kilnamona), C McGroary (Corofin).

Ref: J McCormack (Tipperary)