Ruairí Deane set to start for Cork against Louth

Ruairí Deane has been named in the Cork senior football team to play Louth in Saturday's Allianz National Football League tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There had been fears earlier in the year that his season was over after he sustained a serious hamstring injury in training last March.

However, the Bantry Blues' star underwent surgery in London and has made a full recovery. He is selected at wing-forward for the resumption of intercounty action.

Cork top the Division Three table - the Rebels had won all their games last spring and now need only one point from their remaining two games to guarantee their promotion to Division Two. Cork are away to Longford on Sunday week, October 25th.

Manager Ronan McCarthy has also included a number of last year's All-Ireland U20 winning panel, including Niall Hartnett (Douglas) and Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline), in his squad for the clash.

The throws in at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaomih and will be broadcast on the GAAGO service.

CORK (SF v Louth): Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue); Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Mattie Taylor (Mallow), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig); Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs), Paul Walsh (Kanturk); Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig), Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg McCarthaigh); Damien Gore (Kilmacabea), Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Óg), Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: Anthony Casey (Kiskeam), Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs), Nathan Walsh (Douglas), Donal O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), Aidan Browne (Newmarket), Niall Hartnett (Douglas), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline), Mark Collins (Castlehaven).