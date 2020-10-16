Blow for Kerry as Covid-19 case hits 'solid group' ahead of semi-final 

Kerry’s U20s suffered a major blow ahead of today’s All-Ireland semi-final against Galway with the news of a positive Covid case from one of the players.

John Sugrue and his management team took the decision to stand down a number of players who may be considered close contacts with the member of the panel who tested positive for coronavirus.

Kerry GAA released a statement saying: “A member of the Kerry U20 football panel has tested positive for Covid-19. On receipt of this information and in advance of contract tracing by the HSE, the U20 Management have felt it prudent that a number of players who may have been in contact with the player should self-isolate.

“This decision by management is taken in the interest of public health and these panel members will only rejoin the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE. The U20 management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.” The winners of the Kerry-Galway game are due to face Dublin or Tyrone in next weekend’s final. Kerry are hoping to reach their first U20/U21 final since 2008.

Confirmation of the positive Covid case offered further proof that even in the most stringent and controlled settings, it’s a huge task to keep out the virus. Since Kerry resumed collective training in mid-September, Sugrue has been meticulous in keeping their ship as tight as possible.

Kerry’s Covid case follows the news from earlier this week that an outbreak in Moycullen has robbed their All-Ireland semi-final opponents, Galway, of starters Paul Kelly and James McLaughlin, as well as Daniel Cox.

“We have to keep our noses clean as best we can, to try to keep life as simple as we can,” Sugrue said earlier this week, before news of the case within his camp.

“We are in a very privileged position to be able to gather as a group, to train out on the field, and to get that variety in our life. That is a great position for our lads to be in at this moment in time. Now, you are living by the seat of your pants, whether it is going to be taken away from you again at short notice.” Sugrue describes his Munster winning panel as a “solid group” who have been adhering to protocols.

The manager said: “The sociability that was in the dressing room before training and the post-session meal has changed dramatically. Guys are just dropping their bags and going out on the pitch. There is no hanging around in indoor spaces of any shape or form. The meals afterward; it is a case of grabbing your meal out the back of a van and going. We have got to monitor guys arriving at training, make sure they are arriving appropriately and taking the proper precautions.

“The value of sport is very apparent right now. It is a great discussion point for people outside of the major discussion points, such as Covid. A game at the weekend when a fella kicks a few points or another fella holding a forward scoreless, a thing like that, it is a great discussion point.

“Please God it stays going for the community.”

On the injury front, Munster final corner-back Dan McCarthy was already due to miss out on today’s game because of a torn cruciate.