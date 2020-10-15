Wexford hurlers to resume training as two from 54 return positive Covid tests

Wexford senior hurlers will resume training this weekend after a battery of tests revealed two people from 54 comprising their players, the management and backroom teams were found to be infected with Covid-19.

Just over two weeks out from their Leinster SHC semi-final against Galway in Croke Park on October 31, the county board and manager Davy Fitzgerald sought use of the GAA’s new rapid testing system that has been put in place for the Championship. The tests took place over the past three days.

After the county’s U20 hurlers were stood down due to a number of players testing positive for coronavirus and four clubs including senior players also had to suspend activities, the fear was an outbreak in the senior camp. However, that concern has been allayed.

“We weren’t asked to test anyone but we felt it was the right thing to do as a precaution,” Fitzgerald told the Irish Examiner. “So we asked for everyone to be tested and we almost have a full clean bill of health now and we will be working away from this weekend on.

“The two lads will be self-isolating for the time being and they can come back in about 10 days’ time. It was important that everyone was tested because we need to know what we can and can’t do over the next two weeks.

“Croke Park were very helpful in this and I thank them for being able to facilitate the testing. We now have to stay to ourselves and we’ll be doing our best to make sure we don’t have to go through this again. But it’s great to be able to get this done and to be able to play games.

Some of the stuff out there was sensationalised but we wanted to ensure everyone in the group was tested to give us that bit of reassurance.

"This is the world we’re living in now and we have to live in it.”

As the Gaelic Players Association seeks the opinions of their members about going ahead with the Championship, Fitzgerald has no doubt of where his players stand. “None of the players have expressed that they’re uncomfortable.

"We told them there would be no problem if they wanted to skip this but none of them have opted out. We have asked them two or three times and every time they have said the same.

“I’ve said from early doors that it was important we have games but as safely as we possibly can. It’s great that we can now look forward to them and supporters will be able to enjoy them but we just have to be so careful.”