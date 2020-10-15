Fixture clash avoided as Cork v Galway camogie match refixed

The move avoids a fixtures clash on November 7 for Cork dual players Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Fiona Keating, and Ciara McCarthy.
Hannah Looney, one of five Cork dual players in action Tipperary in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Senior Championship. The first of a potential three fixture clashes between camogie and ladies football this winter has been avoided. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 16:01
Eoghan Cormican

Cork’s All-Ireland senior camogie championship Group 1 fixture against Galway has been moved from Saturday, November 7 to Sunday, November 8, the Camogie Association has confirmed.

The fixture change came about as a result of Galway making contact with Cork to say they were willing to shove the game back to November 8 to enable Cork’s dual players line out for the county’s ladies footballers, against Kerry, in the All-Ireland championship on November 7.

“The Camogie Association are happy to respond positively to a request from Galway Camogie Board and can confirm that the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship Group 1 fixture between Galway versus Cork, originally scheduled for Saturday November 7 has now been rearranged for Sunday November 8 to avoid a clash with a Cork LGFA fixture,” said a Camogie Association statement this afternoon.

“We thank Galway Camogie Board and their management team for their cooperation on this matter.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Camogie County Boards and with the LGFA to facilitate dual players where possible within the current fixtures schedule.”

Fixture clashes are still possible on two further weekends next month. The All-Ireland camogie quarter-final is fixed for the same day - November 14 - as Cork’s All-Ireland ladies football championship group fixture against Cavan, while the All-Ireland camogie semi-finals are pencilled in for Saturday, November 28, the same weekend the ladies football semi-finals will take place.

The LGFA have yet to confirm if their semi-finals will be played on November 28 or 29.

