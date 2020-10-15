Armagh ace Campbell: ‘To take the championship away now would be a catastrophe’

Armagh forward Stefan Campbell believes the GAA inter-county championships should proceed, to alleviate some of the stress people have experienced over the six months since the outbreak of the global pandemic.

And despite coming at close quarters to two outbreaks of the virus, Campbell doesn’t believe he is at risk of contracting or transmitting Covid 19 on the field of play.

With the Allianz Leagues resuming on Saturday and the senior championships seven days later, the GPA surveyed players this week to establish if they are still happy for games to resume amid escalating virus levels across the country.

Westmeath footballer John Heslin had questioned the staging of the championships, saying he was “concerned from a health and welfare perspective”.

Reacting to news that there were over 1,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 yesterday, Heslin wrote on Twitter:

“At what stage does the ‘inter-county return badly needed in these grim days’ commentary end?

“I am concerned from a health and welfare perspective, both individually and collectively, for those contributing to the inter-county season.”

Earlier this month, the Armagh seniors suspended training and club activity was shut down following a Covid-19 spike in the county.

However, Campbell believes players who have followed guidelines shouldn’t be denied a championship at the 11th hour.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I have avoided a Covid outbreak at work, the infamous house party cluster prior to our Club Championships semi-final, and again with Armagh because I acted responsibly, made sacrifices, and chose to drive alone.

“Having witnessed two different outbreaks at club and county, I don’t feel I am at risk of contracting or transmitting Covid on the field of play.

“In fact, the NFL and Ulster Championship is the one thing that has kept most of us going. The emotional stress I have felt over the last six months is something I’ve never experienced and now we have some light at the end of the tunnel. We have an opportunity to give joy to a nation that is at breaking point.

“In my opinion, to take that away would be a catastrophe.”