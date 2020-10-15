GPA ask players if they want GAA season to proceed

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have asked their membership if they want the Allianz Leagues and Championship to proceed.

As the Allianz Leagues resume on Saturday and the senior championships seven days later, in a survey issued to inter-county players on Tuesday, the GPA executive asked the following questions:

“In your opinion, is your county board effectively implementing the ‘Covid 19 Inter County return to play protocols" to ensure a safe training/playing environment for you?

If no, indicate what specific changes are required to make your training/playing environment compliant with the Covid protocols;

“Which of the following options reflects your opinion for the upcoming 2020 Season?

1) I want the season to proceed.

2) I want to play only if the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols is improved.

3) I do not want the season to proceed.

“If the Covid-19 situation continues to deteriorate, do you support the NEC (GPA's National Executive Committee) making a decision on the players’ behalf about the continuation of the season?”

The survey was issued on the basis of several players contacting the GPA about the increasing Covid-19 cases across the island.

The GPA have previously ascertained the consensus of the players, but the situation is a starker one now as 10 Fermanagh footballers have contracted the virus and there have been other coronavirus cases in the camps of the Armagh and Donegal footballers as well as Kerry and Wexford’s hurlers.

There has yet to be a case directly related to the playing of Gaelic games but the gatherings in and around squads has left some players fearful. Today, the Irish Examiner report Kerry’s footballers will travel in their own cars to face Monaghan in their Division 1 clash in Inniskeen on Saturday.

The results of the survey should be known by tomorrow.