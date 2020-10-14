Covid-stricken Fermanagh must play National League tie with Clare, GAA rule

With the 17 affected players only permitted to return to collective action this weekend, Fermanagh sought a postponement on player welfare grounds.
A recent Covid-19 outbreak within the Fermanagh football panel saw 10 players test positive for the virus, with a further seven forced to self isolate having been identified as close contacts.

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 20:43
Eoghan Cormican

The GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee has turned down Fermanagh's request to have Sunday's Division 2 League game against Clare postponed.

A spike in coronavirus cases in the North has led to closures of schools, pubs and restaurants - but elite sport may continue in the region.

Longford have also requested their clash with Derry be moved out of Celtic Park.

It comes as counties will have to alter their preparations as the inter-county game resumes this weekend.

The Kerry footballers will drive, individually, to and from Inniskeen for Saturday’s Division 1 League game against Monaghan, Kingdom chairman Tim Murphy told the Irish Examiner.

