Noel Connors: 'Waterford never fear Cork. A one-off match will suit them'

Former Waterford captain Noel Connors reckons the return to knock-out hurling in the Munster championship will inspire the Déise who can thrive as underdogs.

Defender Connors won't be part of the panel that heads to Thurles on Saturday fortnight to play Cork after being surprisingly omitted for 2020.

But he's optimistic about the chances of a group that appeared to be developing well under new boss Liam Cahill before the Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

Cahill still has the spine of the 2017 All-Ireland final team and while Waterford lost seven of their subsequent eight Championship games, drawing the other, Connors believes the format change this year will suit them.

"I think that knock-out hurling actually suits the underdog because it's a one-off match and you can focus on it," said Connors.

"Whereas if you're playing a number of matches in a league format, which it was the last two years, it's generally the teams that are better balanced and the teams that are a bit more developed, in the sense that they might have 25 or 30 lads who can play any day, it suits them.

"When you're from a smaller county like Waterford, even though you have exceptional players, it can be tough playing four or five matches in a short period of time.

"The underdog, which Waterford are generally, (knock-out hurling) always suits the underdog because you're playing one-off matches.

Therefore you can beat a team on a one-off day but if it's a series of games it becomes quite challenging.

"So in that regard it could definitely suit Waterford going forward in one-off games, it's knock-out hurling and you have to put everything on the line to get the win."

Cahill fielded 31 different players in their five-game Allianz League campaign which yielded three wins and two losses.

One of those wins was against Cork and Connors pointed out that Waterford have never been afraid of the Rebels.

"I don't think any of the Waterford lads going forward will fear Cork," he said. "If you go through the team, from the likes of Stephen O'Keeffe, who is an All-Star 'keeper, the whole way through with Darragh Fives, Shane Fives, you have Kevin Moran, you still have the likes of Jamie Barron, the Bennetts, Dessie Hutchinson back and Paraic Mahony, fellas who are very impressive and top class hurlers so the panel is certainly there.

"These are top class hurlers, Conor Gleeson, fellas that are there a few years, that are developed, also fellas that have come on over the last 12 to 18 months which will definitely add value to Waterford. So in short, can they beat Cork? Absolutely."

Connors, a lecturer in sports management, dealt with being cut from Cahill's panel by helping his club Passage to reach the Waterford final.

Speaking about his Waterford exit, the father-of-one said: "It's completely out of my hands, there is nothing I can really do or say to change things. You get on with life. You do things that you need to do.

"Not trying to sound bitter or anything but there is a life outside of hurling where you have to work, you've a family at home. Even though Waterford has been a huge part of my life for the last 11 years or so, it's also taken over a big part of my life playing senior for Waterford.

So it's been a change. You have plenty of other things - I wouldn't say distractions - but you have things that are just as important or more important to go home to.

Former Waterford Minor hurler and Senior hurling captain, Noel Connors, was speaking at the launch of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships.