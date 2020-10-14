Jason Sherlock believes empty grounds will impact Mayo's use of 'emotion'

Former Dublin coach Jason Sherlock says he'll be interested to see how the lack of supporters affects inter-county teams in the Championship - particularly Mayo.

The ex-Dublin star and five-in-a-row winning coach reckons the anticipated vast areas of empty terracing and seating at games will impact all teams.

But the 1995 All-Ireland winning attacker said he's particularly intrigued to see how Mayo handle it having both 'embraced emotion' and 'suffered' in front of their fans over the years.

Mayo supporters are renowned for turning out in large numbers though it remains to be seen how many, if any, will be permitted for the upcoming Championship.

It's a situation that could also impact on Dublin who have typically thrived when playing in front of large attendances and a packed out Hill 16 terrace at Croke Park.

"I think it's going to impact on everyone and as a fan, which I am, I'd be interested to see what teams embrace the challenges and what teams are obviously challenged by it," said Sherlock.

"If I was involved and looked towards league games and then the Championship, there is an additional layer of protocols that Covid has brought in and that is going to be a challenge for every team, and from a logistics point of view.

"Then going into environments without fans, that will be interesting because there are teams and systems that lend themselves to having a crowd behind them and having support there.

"There are other teams that you'd feel could be playing anywhere and it wouldn't impact them. Off the top of my head, the one I'd be interested in is Mayo - I think Mayo have probably embraced emotion but they've also I think suffered sometimes with the emotion of crowds and situations in games. So it will be interesting to see what impact it has on all teams.

"I heard David Clifford talking about playing schools matches in Croke Park, so he's used to playing with nobody there. It's going to be new for everyone and every year, every Championship, every match, it's about adapting to the scenario, to the situation, and I've no doubt Dublin will prepare as well as they can."

Sherlock was Jim Gavin's forwards coach with Dublin throughout the five-in-a-row winning era and stepped down last winter when Dessie Farrell's backroom came in.

The former basketball and soccer player said he's got more into golf this year after joining a local club though misses the interaction with Dublin players.

"That's the hardest part, when you don't have that contact time to see those guys and see how they are progressing," he said. "That's the toughest part because as you can imagine, when you're involved with a group like that for five years you do get attached to them and the reality is once you are not in that bubble then things move on and they have that focus towards the new management and what is going on there.

"So yeah, that void is still there and it has probably been a bit false this year because there has been no football so it will be interesting if and when we get Championship football, it will be interesting to be looking in rather than being involved as I have been for the last few years."

