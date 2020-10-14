Noel Connors on hurling's yellow fever: 'It's not a tennis ball, it's a sliotar' 

Former Waterford captain Noel Connors has joined the chorus of disapproval regarding a yellow ball for the Championship, insisting 'it's not a tennis ball, it's a sliotar'.

The GAA had planned to introduce a standardised, microchipped 'smart' sliotar, which would have been yellow in colour, in time for this year's summer Championship.

But those plans hit the rocks last spring when the Covid-19 crisis prevented the GAA from establishing vital supply chains and a pricing point for the new product.

GAA head of games development and research Pat Daly stated in July that they may still press ahead with a colour change to yellow for the delayed Championship, a move that has now been confirmed.

Daly said that 'all of the evidence from optometry is that a yellow ball would help the game of hurling in various ways, there is a strong basis in science and strong evidence there to support that and to back that up'.

Daly added that 'all the evidence suggests it would be a positive development for the game' though top hurling figures like Joe Canning, ex-Waterford boss Derek McGrath and now Connors have since questioned the move.

"I'm very much of the view, why change something if it's not broken? I don't think that we should try to add something to our game that's not particularly relevant," said Connors.

"It's not a tennis ball, it's a sliotar, so keep it white. I know people might suggest that there might be matches under lights and different things like that, late-night matches, obviously there's less sun etc, but even in National League matches or any games that would have been played in poor conditions, like Walsh Cup or Munster League or any of those games, they would have all been played with white sliotars.

"I don't understand the purpose behind the move now but obviously there's smarter people and there's more intelligent people out there than I am on yellow sliotars so we'll take their guide on it."

Connors was surprisingly omitted from the Waterford setup up for 2020 by new manager Liam Cahill.

The ultra experienced defender and 2017 All-Ireland finalist bounced back with a strong club campaign as Passage reached the Waterford final.

"What was really good about the club championship was that everybody had structure," said Connors. "We all crave some bit of structure and to know exactly who we're playing. When you know you're training and you're playing matches week after week, then obviously you can prepare yourself properly to play those matches."

