Seven changes in Galway team to face Mayo

 Galway manager Padraic Joyce  Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Wed, 14 Oct, 2020 - 09:42

Galway's team for Sunday's Allianz League meeting with Mayo shows seven changes from the side that played Meath in March before the GAA season shut down.

Padraic Joyce has handed a first league start of the campaign to Claregalway’s Conor Campbell, Salthill-Knocknacarra’s John Maher and Corofin’s Jason Leonard. 

Joyce was unable to call on players from Galway senior champions Moycullen, following a number of cases of Covid 19 in the club. That ruled out Gareth Bradshaw, Sean Kelly and Dessie Conneely.

With Shane Walsh injured, Johnny Heaney captains the side.

GALWAY (v Mayo): Connor Gleeson, Conor Campbell, Sean Andy Kelly, Johnny Heaney (c), Liam Silke, Johnny Duane, Cillian McDaid, John Maher, Cein D'Arcy, Eamonn Brannigan, Michael Daly, Jason Leonard, Robert Finnerty, Ian Burke, Paul Conroy

