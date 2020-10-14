Points to prove: Five key National Football League games this weekend

SATURDAY

Division 2 — Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds 5.30pm (D Gough, Meath) Live RTÉ2.

A top-of-the-table clash with both teams on seven points and while defeat won’t be a killer blow to the loser’s promotion prospects, a winner will have one foot in Division 1 in 2021. Armagh’s preparations have been hit by Covid cases but they have been strong at home although Anthony Cunningham has a string of players available to him again such as the Murtagh brothers.

Division 3 — Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4pm (S Mulhare, Laois) Live GAAGO.

A significant game that has been hanging over Cork for the best part of seven months. A point is all they require to move away from Tailteann Cup trouble in 2021. Given Louth are all but relegated from the division, this mightn’t be tightly contested but then neither side has form and Wayne Kierans will want his team to move on from a disappointing start to 2020.

SUNDAY

Division 1 — Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium 2pm (M Deegan, Laois) Live TG4.

Mayo’s proud, long record of top-flight football is on the line here and how their neighbours would love to end their 22 years in Division 1. Galway have their own motivations, of course, as another win would bring them a step closer to claiming a first Division 1 title in 39 years. A first piece of silverware for Pádraic Joyce would be the perfect send-off for the Championship but James Horan’s managerial record against the Tribesmen is pretty decent.

Division 1 — Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park 4pm (J Henry, Mayo) Live TG4.

A fixture that is a dress rehearsal for their Ulster SFC quarter-final clash at this same venue on October 31. Tyrone are the only team to have broken through the walls of Fortress Ballybofey in recent years when they won their 2018 Super 8 clash but given they are without several players and like Donegal, who have had Covid issues like other Ulster teams, they aren’t out of relegation trouble just yet.

Division 3 — Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium 2pm (D Murnane, Cork) Live GAAGO.

The Derry-Longford promotion game will be cited as the second, if not the biggest tie in this third tier and yet demotion to Division 4 for either team here would mean it’s possible that it will be 2023 before either savour the qualifiers again. Tipperary, who have Michael Quinlivan available to them, are currently on three points alongside Leitrim, two behind Offaly. With Louth virtually relegated, the stakes are high and could have a lasting effect in the Championship.