Declan Bonner and Donegal getting to grips with new normal

Declan Bonner admits trying to prepare a football team in the current environment is a testing one.

In March, the Donegal manager saw his team take a huge stride towards safety in Division 1 in the Allianz League with a 2-12 to 0-8 win over Monaghan in Ballyshannon.

Seven months have passed with the world paused due to the spread of Covid-19 but on Sunday, Donegal take to the field again in for the resumption of this patchwork 2020 season with Tyrone the visitors to Ballybofey.

Bonner’s panel had just returned to training last month when a player tested positive for coronavirus and he admits that two weeks in isolation extra gave time for thought.

“Touch wood, everything is under control and we’re looking forward to the match now,” Bonner said yesterday. “Covid did interfere with preparations, yes. We were closed down. We were just back in and the first session was done and then all of a sudden, we were missing another two weeks.

“In hindsight, it definitely opened our eyes in terms of what can happen. Our doctor, Dr Kevin Moran, is on the committee in Croke Park that oversees this. We were in good hands. Anytime I see his number come up on my phone, I go into a cold sweat! That is a daily occurrence.”

Bonner can’t control a pandemic and insists his remit is to prepare a panel as best he can in the circumstances. Car-pooling for training is a no-go; training is in pods of four; interaction is outside when at all possible; anyone inside is masked. There will be an eerie silence in MacCumhaill Park and other county grounds this weekend.

Tyrone also come to Ballybofey in the Ulster SFC on November 1. What the champion will bring is anyone’s guess – especially as Donegal and Tyrone are among the worst affected areas in terms of positive cases in the region.

“You can see the cases are rising and the last 10 days has been at a level where it’s very difficult to manage,” Bonner added. “Once you get to a point where ICU beds are filled out, it’s going to be very scary. There’s no doubt that in the six counties, it’s fairly strong as it is along the border counties, Donegal included. Cases are continuing the rise. Every individual needs to be responsible for their own actions. We’re planning for an Ulster Championship. You don’t want to see any walkovers in any of the competitions. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We can only control what we can control.”