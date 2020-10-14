Kieran Donaghy: Why Paudie Clifford is the answer for Kerry at centre forward

Kieran Donaghy has suggested wholesale changes to the spine of the Kerry team ahead of the championship.

The All-Ireland winner has recommended deploying Paudie Clifford at centre-forward, switching Sean O’Shea to midfield and re-assigning Jack Barry as a centre-back.

Kerry restart their Division 1 League campaign away to Monaghan on Saturday, with Donaghy insisting manager Peter Keane experiment with the spine of his team ahead of the county’s sink-or-swim Munster semi-final against Cork on November 8.

Donaghy said midfielder Barry is worth trying at centre-back given the increased options the Kingdom have in the middle of the field.

He also favours Paudie Clifford at number 11, a player he said has “got an edge about him”. The older of the Clifford brothers was called up to the Kerry panel at the end of last year but did not feature in any of their five league games pre-lockdown.

“[Paudie] is not everyone’s cup of tea. But he gets in people’s faces. I love that, obviously. Kerry need that. Kerry need a bit of the fire that’s in that man’s belly, and that could be infectious to the group,” said Donaghy.

“He’s got a very good link with his brother. There’s a serious understanding there.

I played with the three Ó Sé brothers and you could see their understanding of each other out on the pitch.

“So that could be a viable option at centre-forward, if you could get Seanie O’Shea into the middle of the field, which is where I played against him in the Kerry senior club final this year.

“We, Austin Stacks, had a guy, Joe O’Connor, who is after being drafted into the Kerry panel, he is a fantastic player who had an unbelievable club championship for us and, indeed, against Crokes in the county championship.

"Seanie O’Shea gave him loads of it for long periods of the club final. When Joe took the club final over, Seanie had been moved into full forward [for Kenmare]. Joe practically won us the game after that.”

Donaghy feels O’Shea at midfield would give Kerry a “real passing platform” going forward.

“He is after getting stronger, he is after getting faster, he is in serious shape, and his kicking ability is obviously undoubted.

“David Moran is obviously a fantastic passer from the middle of the field, but I think both Jack [Barry] and Diarmuid [O’Connor] have a bit to go in that regard, to picking out the hard pass.

"They see the hard pass, but I don’t know if they are backing their ability to make that kick.

With Seanie and David in the middle of the field, your forwards could make any run you want and the boys would have a good chance of playing the perfect ball into you. Forwards live off that.

“There is nothing worse if you are making a good run but the guy can’t hit you with the ball because he doesn’t have the kick in the locker or he doesn’t have the confidence in that kick.”

Turning to defence, the four-time All-Ireland winner wants the Kerry rearguard to be more “ball hungry” than they were during Peter Keane’s first season at the helm.

“The only thing I’d look for that’s a bit different to last year is a bit more ball hungry defence. I thought we were man hungry. We were too worried about our men more so than where the ball was on the pitch and where the danger was, and getting it cut out. That’s somewhere Kerry fell down last year.

“Possibly both goals that Dublin got, the Murchan goal, and the first day, Jack McCaffrey, that's something they’ll look to avoid if that situation happens again. Guys were maybe not following their guys out the pitch and away from the danger, making the call themselves to go to the danger. That’s the only thing they can work on.

"Peter Crowley coming back will be a big bonus to them. Maybe looking at getting some size back there, maybe trying Jack Barry at centre-back.”

Kieran Donaghy was speaking at the Sky Sports 2020 GAA Championship Season Launch