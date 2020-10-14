Tyrone minor squad hit by Covid-19 protocols

Covid-19 protocols has decimated the Tyrone minor football squad ahead of their Ulster Championship clash with Donegal on Saturday week.

Management could be without as many as 10 players for the trip to Ballybofey as a result of a requirement for many members to self-isolate.

The virus has not directly affected the Red Hand panel, but due to close contacts in school settings and within the community, several of its members have had to step away from the set-up.

“Out of a panel of 34, we haven’t trained with any more than 22 in the last three weeks,” said manager Collie Holmes.

“We have 24 of a panel for Championship, and we hope we can fill that 24. It’s been very uncertain since we started back.

“We missed a week’s training last week, just with numbers, and lads isolating and different things. So we took a week off and now we’re back.”

He added: “We have had individuals in and out, and some lads are now self-isolating for two weeks, so it’s just day by day. We have some players who were just told at the weekend that they have to self-isolate for two weeks, so that knocks them out.”

And Holmes expects to be without some of his key players for the MacCumhaill Park tie.

“If we go back to the form that they were showing in March, definitely, yes.”

Efforts to augment numbers with fresh call-ups have also run into difficulties.

“We have drafted in three of four other lads, who have stood up really well in club championship, and coaches and managers have been in touch with us to have a look at boys.

“But unfortunately three out of four of those lads are back into isolation again.

“That’s just the way it’s working, so it’s definitely a day by day basis for us.”