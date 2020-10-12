Sheehan and Fermoy's Clancy out of Cork reckoning

Cork boss McCarthy confirms neither will play a part in the Rebels' remaining League games or Championship
Sheehan and Fermoy's Clancy out of Cork reckoning

OUT: Cork's Ciarán Sheehan will miss the remainder of the 2020 League and Championship campaign after undergoing a 'minor procedure' on his knee, Rebels manager Ronan McCarthy has confirmed.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 20:52
Eoghan Cormican

CORK manager Ronan McCarthy has confirmed that Ciarán Sheehan and Tomás Clancy are out for the rest of the season.

Clancy tore his calf and damaged his Achilles tendon during a club game for Fermoy at the beginning of last month, while Sheehan, who was in his first season back with the Rebels since returning from Australia, recently underwent knee surgery.

Defender Kevin Crowley has endured another shoulder injury set-back, with manager Ronan McCarthy ruling him out for “the short term”.

Sean Powter, meanwhile, is recovering from his latest hamstring knock. And given McCarthy’s admission that the Douglas club man has “just started back running”, Powter would seem in danger of missing Cork’s November 8 Munster semi-final date against Kerry.

Sean White returns to training this week following a hamstring injury.

Cork are already planning without half-back Liam O’Donovan who tore his cruciate ligament earlier in the year.

Among those called up to the squad for the truncated inter-county season include Niall Hartnett (Douglas), Jack McCarthy (Carrigaline), Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s), Daniel O'Mahony (Knocknagree), and Gavin Creedon (Kilshannig).

Cork recommence their Division 3 League campaign at home to Louth this Saturday (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm). A win will see Cork promoted with a round to spare.

