Hurling is not my obsession, says Joe Canning

Joe Canning says he has never been ‘totally obsessed’ by the game of hurling and has found it easy to switch off.

The 2017 hurler of the year, who admits he is still troubled by recent leg injuries, feels he would have lost interest in the sport if he became too immersed in it.

“I don’t think I was ever totally obsessed with it. I would have always had better interests, business interests and stuff.

“I’m trying to get away from hurling whenever I’m not training. I would have always been conscious that I could never be switched onto hurling 24/7.

“That’s just not my personality because I think I’d fall out of love, to be able to do it. There’s lots of people who aren’t in a position to do what we do, week-in, week-out. Definitely, it’s a thing where I wouldn’t be obsessed with it as such.

“I would have always, not taken it lightly, but when I’m on, we’re on and when I’m off, we’re off. I would have always had a healthy balance at times. And at other times, I’d be thinking about games and stuff like that.”

Canning concedes his major hamstring and groin injuries over the last four seasons have had lasting effects. Asked if the lockdown allowed him extra time to heal, Canning, who turned 32 yesterday, concedes it didn’t as he has to learn to live with the setbacks.

“No, to be honest. It’s never going to be 100% right. In the last few years, I’ve had two serious operations on my left leg — I tore the hamstring off the bone in 2016 and then tore the groin adductor off the bone last year.

“So that’s all my left leg and I’ve a lot of imbalances throughout my body.

It’s like, if you break a hurl and fix it back together, then it’s fixed. But is it the same? No, it’s not. So I don’t think anybody is 100% in coming back from injury, especially at my age. I’m not a 21 or 22-year-old anymore. I’m plus 10 of that so when you get to that age it’s a lot harder to recover after sessions.

“I’m the best I can be at the moment and I’m looking forward to it (the championship). I’m feeling good, I’m feeling myself but I’d never be 100%.”

Canning also concedes he will miss crowds in the Championship, starting against Wexford in their October 31 Leinster semi-final. “I think definitely you play off the crowd. I don’t know many players that wouldn’t play off the crowd to a certain point.

“If you get a good score or get a goal, the roar of the crowd gives you an extra little bit and if you concede a goal, the roar of the crowd is harsher on you.

“The crowd plays a huge part in games. Even if you missed a score, the crowd go ‘Aw’, you’d hear a sound right throughout the stadium.

“Maybe being a freetaker it’s a little bit more the case for me because I know when I’m taking a free, you’d hear some guy in the stand trying to put you off. Then if you miss, you’d hear 40,000 of the other supporters telling you that it was a good wide.”