Camogie Association vote 'does not necessarily reflect policy towards dual players'

The Camogie Association has defended the decision taken at Saturday's Congress to reject a motion designed to facilitate and support dual players.

The Dublin motion, rejected by 76% of Camogie Congress attendees, sought to write in rule that the Camogie Association “recognises and supports the concept of a dual player, as defined, and will encourage all of its units to support and facilitate its playing members of all ages, who wish to do so, to play both camogie and ladies Gaelic football”.

A Camogie Association spokesperson has told the Irish Examiner the voting down of Congress motions relating to the dual player "does not necessarily reflect the policy of the Association, which is to facilitate dual players where possible".

No more than when the motion was defeated at the LGFA Congress earlier this year, delegates at Saturday's Camogie Congress - which took place in a virtual format - expressed concern that the wording of the motion was too open-ended.

"At this weekend’s 2020 Camogie Association Annual Congress, a number of motions relating to dual players and player welfare were not passed by the delegates in attendance, which has drawn some public commentary," said the Camogie Association spokesperson.

"It should be noted that the voting around such motions does not necessarily reflect the policy of the Association, which is to facilitate dual players where possible. Some motions may have failed due to their wording and the ability for them to be included in the official rule book of the Association as enforceable rules."