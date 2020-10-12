HawkEye will not operate at Semple Stadium this year

HawkEye will not be in operation in Semple Stadium for this year’s Championship, the Irish Examiner has learned.

Due to logistical reasons, the score detection technology will not be in place for matches at the Tipperary venue.

The difficulties in bringing over a staff member from the UK-based company to supervise and calibrate the system given the quarantine protocols involved has prompted the GAA to forego it for this year.

Thurles is due to play host to at least three Munster senior championship games in the coming weeks - the Clare-Limerick SHC first round/Division 1 final on Sunday week, the Cork-Waterford SHC semi-final on October 31 and the Tipperary-Clare SFC quarter-final on November 1. Semple Stadium could also host both senior provincial finals.

It is possible HawkEye will not be available in Croke Park until the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals but that has yet to be confirmed. Before then, all four Leinster SHC games are due to take place at GAA HQ as well as the Leinster SFC football final to mark the 100-year anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

It is hoped the yellow sliotar for the Championship will go some way towards helping match officials identify points and wides although Galway’s Joe Canning has queried the decision to introduce it.

“I don't understand why we're playing with yellow sliotars. I don't know if they asked any players or anyone about what the story was. Maybe they did. We've played with white sliotars under lights before during the League and I didn't hear anybody saying, 'Oh, we can't use a white sliotar'. So I don't understand (the change) but it is what it is.

“Two weeks before Championship, to change the colour of the sliotars without telling anybody...

"It's Croke Park's decision and you just have to go with it. It will take a bit of adjusting to get used to it.

“I'm playing hurling 28 years since I was four years of age so to change to something you're not used to and give you two weeks to get used to it... it's just a strange, strange decision.”

Tipperary’s Brendan Maher is not as opposed to the change as the Galway star.

“The only time we played with them was over in Fenway (Super 11s) at the Boston Classic. The first time I hit them again since then was last Saturday at training. We got our hands on a couple dozen of them and obviously, we’re going to start training with them because if you’re going to be using them in Championship.”

Both Canning and Maher believe the club championships should precede the county in any split season calendar.

“If you think about it, for inter-county managers if you're looking at the year previous for club players instead of looking at the exact same period, it will be a lot harder to pick guys on form,” said Canning.

“So why not have the club at the start and pick players on form for that year and bring them into intercounty if they're good enough? I can't fathom how there's talk of Croke Park going on about inter-county first and then club after. Some things are just mad.”

Citing the examples of John Meagher and James Quigley coming into the Tipperary set-up on the back of strong club championship displays with Loughmore-Castleiney and Kiladangan respectively, Maher said: “I'd say 'God, wouldn't it be great to have the club first, for club players to get their chance to impress and get a chance with the county squad then?”