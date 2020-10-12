Tipperary's trip to Spain will still benefit champions, insists Brendan Maher

Brendan Maher maintains Tipperary have and will benefit from their early-season training trip to Spain despite the subsequent postponement of the All-Ireland Championship.

Liam Sheedy and his panel headed out to the Costa Blanca on March 9, just days before the country went into lockdown. Upon returning, the group had to quarantine.

The decision then to postpone the Championship appeared to have negated the worth of the trip, which had been a major factor in the would-be All-Ireland champions winning all four Munster SHC round games last summer.

But Maher argues the warm weather camp has been and will be useful in the coming weeks.

“I don't think you'd lose it. The benefits of it can carry on. With the break, you could say every team has lost everything if you want to go down that route. I wouldn't say having done it, then having the break means it has any less of an effect - it still has a positive effect. We got a lot out of the week.”

Recalling the unfortunate timing of the trip, Maher says: “When everything was being planned for that and we were getting ready to go on the Sunday, I don’t think anybody knew what was going to come towards the end of that week.

Where we were that week was so safe. We were in our own little private compound with a couple of soccer pitches. We were safe if not safer than we were had we been at home.

“We had a doctor with us and the best of care and weren’t in contact with anyone. It was just unfortunate the timing of it. When we came home we all did our two weeks the same as anyone else who had international travel. Lads just got on with it. I think it was just one of those things.”

Maher agrees the fact Tipperary are defending an All-Ireland title from November 1 when they face Clare or Limerick in a Munster semi-final doesn’t feel as significant because of the time that has passed because of the pandemic.

“It’s over 12 months ago now. There’s a new focus for everyone. It felt like a fresh start coming in and coming back training again. Because we had been apart for so long, it was almost as if everyone felt ‘come on, let’s have a go at this. Let’s start to climb the mountain again.’ I would say it helped, I haven’t thought about it much but it is nearly a distant memory at this stage.”

There was heartbreak for Maher in late August when his penalty for Borris-Ileigh was saved by Drom and Inch goalkeeper Eoin Collins in the quarter-final shootout. But he is philosophical about the experience.

“It was unfortunate I suppose the way it finished. When you're not beaten in open play, and you lose in the way that we did, it's hard to take. But look again, things had to be a different way this year, and that's the way we knew it was going to penalties if it was a draw after extra-time.

“Look, credit to Drom - they took their penalties well, we took ours poorly. And it's as simple as that.

“I'm not going to say 'there shouldn't have been penalties'. We knew what the scenario was going to be. It's the same for both teams. I don't dwell on these things too much, to be honest.

“I try to play in the moment, play in the game as it is, give everything I can. Once it's done, it's done. The result, you can't change it now.”

The 31-year-old doesn’t fully believe Tipperary are at a disadvantage when they face a Clare or Limerick team with a game under their belt.

Yeah, you could look at it that way. Or you could say they only have a week turnaround then to play against us. Like anything, you can look at it from both sides.

“From our own point of view, November 1 is our date and we're just going to try and make sure we're at our best for that date. Opposition is not irrelevant; it's absolutely relevant. But we need to make sure first and foremost that we have our own performance ready to go.”

