Joe Canning admits he will never be 100% right after injuries

Joe Canning admits his two major leg injuries means he won’t be 100% for the remainder of his Galway career.

Despite major hamstring and groin injuries over the last four seasons, the Portumna man claimed both an All-Ireland and a hurler of the year award in 2017 and was unfortunate not to claim the game's highest personal accolade the following season.

Asked if the lockdown allowed him extra time to heal, Canning, who turned 32 yesterday, concedes it didn’t as he has to learn to live with the setbacks.

“No, to be honest. It's never going to be 100% right. I suppose in the last few years I've had two serious operations on my left leg, so I tore the hamstring off the bone in 2016 and then tore the groin adductor off the bone last year. So that's all my left leg and I've a lot of imbalances I suppose throughout my body.

It's like, if you break a hurl and fix it back together, yeah it's fixed. But is it the same? No, it's not. So I don't think anybody is 100% in coming back from injury, especially at my age. I'm not a 21- or 22-year-old anymore. I'm plus 10 of that so when you get to that, it's a lot harder to recover after sessions.

"I'm the best I can be at the moment and I'm looking forward to it. I'm feeling good, I'm feeling myself but I'd never be 100%, and if you are 100%, you're not giving it everything in training because you're holding back. It is really a combat sport so you're going to get belts.

"If you train hard enough, you're always going to pick up little niggly injuries. I'm trying to recover as best I can and give it 100% every day you go out but as I said, you're never 100%. Unless you're hiding in training."

Canning questions the decision to use the yellow sliotar in the Championship and feels “everybody was caught on the hop” with it.

“I just hope they're not the same as the Boston (Super 11s) sliotars because I think it was (Kilkenny goalkeeper) Eoin Murphy who tweeted the other day that we'd need about 500 hurls because we'd break them because they're so hard.

I don't understand why we're playing with yellow sliotars, to be straight up about it. I don't know did they ask any players or anything about what the story was. Maybe they did. We've played with white sliotars under lights before in League time and I didn't hear anybody saying, 'Oh, we can't use a white sliotar'. So I don't understand, but it is what it is.

“Two weeks before Championship, to change the colour of the sliotars without telling anybody, it's Croke Park's decision and you just have to go with it. It will take a bit of adjusting to get used to it. It's something that we haven't done.

“I'm playing hurling 28 years since I was four years of age so to change to something that you're not used to and give you two weeks to get used to it... yeah, it's just a strange, strange decision.”

Galway's Joe Canning. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Canning also argues the club championships should start before counties in any split season calendar.

“If you think about it, for intercounty managers if you're looking at the year previous for club players instead of looking at the exact same period, it will be a lot harder to pick guys on form. So why not have the club at the start and pick players on form for that year and bring them into intercounty if they're good enough?

I can't fathom how there's talk of Croke Park going on about inter-county first and then club after. Some things are just mad.

“The way it was with two (club) matches in April was a joke. For a club player to train for six to eight weeks to play two matches in April and then have a break again and train again for God knows when, it could be October, September you don't know so I don't see how it's that difficult to make a calendar now especially after this year.”

Canning also concedes he will miss crowds in the Championship, starting against Wexford in their October 31 Leinster semi-final.

“I think definitely you play off the crowd. I don't know many players that wouldn't play off the crowd to a certain point.

“Like, if you get a good score or get a goal, the roar of the crowd gives you an extra little bit and if you concede a goal, the roar of the crowd is harsher on you. The crowd plays a huge part in games. Even if you missed a score, the crowd go 'Aw', you'd hear a sound right throughout the stadium.

“With that not there, the success isn't as successful and the missing part isn't as bad. So the good isn't as good and the bad isn't as bad. That's the way I'd feel over the last while playing with the club.

Maybe being a free-taker it's a little bit more for me because I know when I'm taking a free, you'd hear some guy in the stand trying to put you off. Then if you miss, you'd hear 40,000 of the other supporters telling you that it was a good wide!”

Canning has also backed his friend and former Galway team-mate Davy Glennon after he made the switch to Westmeath.

“He's not with us with Galway anymore and the opportunity came up and, sure, why not? He himself, I think, wants to stay playing at a high level and the opportunity is there with Westmeath. Yeah, best of luck to him, hopefully it works out for him.”