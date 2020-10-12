Essendon’s Cian McBride called up to Meath panel

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 09:26
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Meath manager Andy McEntee has welcomed Cian McBride into his panel for the Leinster Championship.

McBride has just completed his first season with AFL side Essendon and was not expected to be available to the Royals but the Bombers have given the 19-year-old the green light to participate during the AFL off season.

A product of the St Ultan’s club, McBride first came to prominence at minor level with Meath and played U20 football for the county last year. He was snapped up by Essendon after performing brilliantly at the AFL Draft Combine, especially in the vertical jump and 2km time trial.

Meath resume their season on Saturday night against All-Ireland champions Dublin at Croke Park in the Allianz Football League, with another away tie against Monaghan eight days later.

McEntee’s charges are already relegated from Division 1 having failed to pick up a point from their previous five outings.

These games will serve as crucial preparation for a championship quarter-final against either Wexford or Wicklow on November 8.

