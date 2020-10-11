Super sideline point adds to pain of Cork SFC final delay for Brian Hurley

Brian Hurley admits the massive high he felt after scoring a wonder point against St Finbarr’s last weekend made the postponement of the Cork SFC final all the harder to take.

Hurley’s stunning sideline effort, which bore all the hallmarks of the one which Maurice Fitzgerald scored against Dublin in Thurles 19 years ago, looked to be a winning score for Castlehaven in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night (of last week) before a late Stephen Sherlock free forced extra-time.

However the final — which was due to be played this Sunday — has been postponed indefinitely as GAA chiefs have pulled the plug on all club matches nationwide.

Hurley said of his wonder score: “You try things all your life and they don’t come off and I’m lucky it came off. You get a buzz off it, obviously.

“I’m giving myself a big head here. It made the final being put off worse. I was more up for the final if anything because people were bigging me up. Although, it was mentioned to me the free I gave away that brought us to extra-time!

“Everybody goes out to do their best and pull off things like that but I’d be the type of person that would be aiming to do it again in the final if given the chance.

“The Barrs are serious competitors and coming out the right side of having gone to the wire with them you couldn’t but want that final to be played as soon as possible.

“There would have been confidence among us and that’s no disrespect to Nemo but when you’re in a final you have to believe you’re going to win it.”